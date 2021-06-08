Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys coach of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for boys coach of the year.

The winners will be revealed Saturday online and in Sunday's paper.

Doug Goltz

School: Falls City SH | Sports: Football and basketball

Goltz took a young and inexperienced boys basketball team and had it clicking at the right time. After starting 8-6, the Irish won 11 of their final 12 games, including three in Lincoln, en route to a Class D-2 state championship. Goltz, who finished his 33rd year as basketball coach, has guided FCSH to 11 boys state basketball titles. Goltz also led FCSH to the state semifinals in football.

Clark Ribble

School: Beatrice | Sport: Basketball