Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys coach of the year nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at finalists for boys coach of the year.
Doug Goltz
School: Falls City SH | Sports: Football and basketball
Goltz took a young and inexperienced boys basketball team and had it clicking at the right time. After starting 8-6, the Irish won 11 of their final 12 games, including three in Lincoln, en route to a Class D-2 state championship. Goltz, who finished his 33rd year as basketball coach, has guided FCSH to 11 boys state basketball titles. Goltz also led FCSH to the state semifinals in football.
Clark Ribble
School: Beatrice | Sport: Basketball
After losing to Nebraska City in subdistricts, Beatrice entered the state tournament as an underdog. But the Orangemen grinded out three wins, including an overtime victory against Elkhorn in the state final. Beatrice finished 19-6. Beatrice did it with defense, holding 10 opponents to 37 points or less, including Waverly and Elkhorn at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It was Beatrice's first championship since 2008.
Jim Weeks
School: Auburn | Sport: Basketball
Weeks led Auburn to its third straight championship. The Bulldogs outlasted Omaha Concordia in double overtime in the Class C-1 state semifinals before holding off Adams Central 41-33 in the final. Auburn became the first C-1 team to win three straight state titles since Hastings St. Cecilia in 2008-10, and the Bulldogs extended their win streak to 62 games.