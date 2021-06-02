Area Prep Sports Awards: A look at the 2020-21 boys basketball nominees

They shined on the diamond, thrived on the gridiron, stood out on the court. They stood out in 2020-21. Over the next few weeks, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show. Today, we look at the boys basketball finalists.

The winners will be revealed the weekend of June 12.

Pierce Bazil

School: Lincoln Northeast | Year: Senior

Bazil was named to the All-City first team after averaging 20.6 points, 4.9 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest. The 6-foot-4 Bazil was one of the top three-point shooters in the city, hitting 37 treys. He scored 30 points or more four times, including a 35-point performance against Columbus.

Carter Glenn

School: Lincoln East | Year: Senior

The All-City honorary captain averaged 19.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest while shooting 50% from the field and 73% from the free-throw line. Glenn helped lead the Spartans to the state tournament despite playing with a shoulder injury.

Ajantae Hogan