Area Prep Sports Awards: 2021-22 nominees for basketball, football, volleyball

From the diamond to the court, high school athletes in the area did big things in 2021-22. This week, the Journal Star will reveal nominees for its Area Prep Sports Awards virtual show, which will be broadcast at 7 p.m. Saturday on Prep Extra Facebook's page.

Plus, all of the winners will be revealed in Sunday's paper.

Football

Malachi Coleman

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Junior.

College: Undecided.

In his first year of varsity football, Coleman immediately blossomed into one of the state's most promising prospects, totaling 561 yards and 10 touchdowns on just 17 receptions. He was also a force at defensive end, with 57 tackles, 7½ sacks and four forced fumbles showing Coleman's huge impact on Lincoln East's success.

Noah Walters

School: Lincoln East.

Year: Senior.

College: North Alabama.

Walters had an all-time great performance as a senior, with his 3,402 passing yards standing as the all-time Class A state record. Walters was named the Super-State team captain after completing 187 of 281 attempts for 44 touchdowns. compared to just five interceptions. He led Lincoln East to a playoff appearance, and earned a Division I opportunity with North Alabama.

Jake Appleget

School: Lincoln Southeast.

Year: Senior.

College: Nebraska.

A key two-way standout at Southeast, Appleget made an impact on every play he took part in. Offensively, eight of his 30 receptions went for touchdowns as Appleget also ran for a score and threw a touchdown as one of the Knights' all-around weapons. He was just as good defensively, with 71 tackles and an interception from his spot at linebacker.

Volleyball

Shaylee Myers

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

College: Kansas State.

A four-year starter, Myers saved her best season for last, finishing with 489 kills and a .372 hitting percentage, which ranked sixth in the state. Myers also had 303 digs, 44 blocks and 15 aces, and finished as the all-time school leader in kills (1,536). Myers was named to the Super-State first team after leading the Silver Hawks to the state tournament.

Mya Larson

School: Wahoo.

Year: Senior.

College: Montana State.

A top-150 national recruit, Larson continued a decorated career with the Warriors, surpassing 2,000 career kills. She was one the state's top killer leaders, finishing with 507 terminations (6.1 per set) in 83 sets while adding 393 digs. Larson was named a second-team Super-Stater and the honorary captain of the Class C-1 all-state team.

Bekka Allick

School: Waverly.

Year: Senior.

College: Nebraska.

The first-team Super-Stater and Class B all-state honorary captain piled up 442 kills despite missing the first part of the season to compete for Team USA 18U. She had a 37-kill game against Omaha Skutt in the state semifinals. Allick, recruited as a middle blocker, slid over to outside hitter to help power Waverly to another state tourney berth.

Boys basketball

Cale Jacobsen

School: Ashland-Greenwood.

Year: Senior.

College: Nebraska.

A second-team Super-State selection, Jacobsen averaged 16.8 points per game while showing off his passing skills that made him one of the state's top guards. Jacobsen set a C-1 state tournament record with a jaw-dropping 43-point game in the state semifinals, followed by a victory over Auburn for Ashland-Greenwood's first-ever boys basketball state title. Jacobsen will be walking on at Nebraska.

Sam Hastreiter

School: Lincoln Pius X.

Year: Senior.

College: North Dakota State.

Hastreiter posted the best marks of his career as a senior in points per game (14.5), rebounds (5.3) and assists (1.5). He was a third-team Super-State selection after leading Pius X to a state tournament appearance. An elite three-point shooter, Hastreiter has a Division I future at North Dakota State.

Ben Hunzeker

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Senior.

Hunzeker graduates as Lincoln Southwest's all-time leading scorer, while his all-around game stood out as one of the best in the city. Hunzeker averaged 13 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.9 steals per game as a senior.

Girls basketball

Doneelah Washington

School: Lincoln Northeast.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

A double-double machine, Washington continued to show why she is among the state's top post players. The Division I prospect averaged 14.5 points and 12.9 rebounds as the Rockets showed vast improvement as a team. She opened her season with a 21-point, 25-rebound effort against South Sioux City and never looked back, and was named to the Class A all-state second team.

Kennadi Williams

School: Lincoln Southwest.

Year: Sophomore.

College: Undecided.

Battling a finger injury midway through the season, Williams showed a lot of grit in leading the Silver Hawks to a runner-up finish in Class A. She averaged 11.9 points, 3.0 assists, 3.2 steals and 2.7 rebounds per contest, and was one of the state's top on-ball defenders. She scored 24 points against Omaha Central and 19 against Millard South in the state tournament, and was named the Journal Star's All-City honorary captain.

J'unti Franklin

School: Lincoln High.

Year: Senior.

College: Butler (Kansas) CC.

Franklin played a critical part in the team having one of its best seasons in school history. The shooting guard averaged 13.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game while leading Lincoln High to a city championship and a spot in the state semifinals. She scored 25 points in a critical midseason win against Lincoln Pius X, and was named a third-team Super-Stater.

