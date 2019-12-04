Area HAC boys basketball preseason capsules

Fremont
Coach: Joe Tynon. Last season’s record: 3-20. Outlook: Tynon makes the jump to Class A after guiding Lourdes Central Catholic to three straight D-1 state titles in 2016, ’17 and ’18. Just two letterwinners are back in 6-foot sophomores Carter Sintek and Micah Moore.
Grand Island
Coach: Jeremiah Slough. Last season’s record: 10-13. Outlook: The Islanders will have plenty of size with 6-8 sophomore Isaac Traudt and 6-5 senior Them Koang, who averaged 12 PPG and 10 RPG a year ago. Seniors Jayden Byabato and Caleb Francl lead the backcourt after combining for 13 points per game last season.
Kearney
Coach: Drake Beranek. Last season’s record: 20-6, Class A state tournament quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking. Outlook: The Bearcats should once again be one of the top teams in the conference with two starters back in 6-4 senior Seth Stroh (12.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG) and 6-1 senior guard Colin Murray (7 PPG) leading the way.
Norfolk
Coach: Tony Siske. Last season’s record: 12-12. Outlook: The lone returning starter is last year’s top player – senior Cameron Eisenhauer who averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 2.3 steals per game.