You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area HAC boys basketball preseason capsules
View Comments

Area HAC boys basketball preseason capsules

{{featured_button_text}}
Kearney vs. Lincoln Pius X, 1.7

Kearney's Seth Stroh blocks a shot by Lincoln Pius X's Holton Harman (35) during the HAC Tournament championship at Lincoln Pius X High School on Monday.

 EMILY BLOBAUM, Journal Star

Fremont

Coach: Joe Tynon. Last season’s record: 3-20. Outlook: Tynon makes the jump to Class A after guiding Lourdes Central Catholic to three straight D-1 state titles in 2016, ’17 and ’18. Just two letterwinners are back in 6-foot sophomores Carter Sintek and Micah Moore.

Grand Island

Coach: Jeremiah Slough. Last season’s record: 10-13. Outlook: The Islanders will have plenty of size with 6-8 sophomore Isaac Traudt and 6-5 senior Them Koang, who averaged 12 PPG and 10 RPG a year ago. Seniors Jayden Byabato and Caleb Francl lead the backcourt after combining for 13 points per game last season.

Kearney

Coach: Drake Beranek. Last season’s record: 20-6, Class A state tournament quarterfinals, No. 6 final ranking. Outlook: The Bearcats should once again be one of the top teams in the conference with two starters back in 6-4 senior Seth Stroh (12.4 PPG, 8.1 RPG) and 6-1 senior guard Colin Murray (7 PPG) leading the way.

Norfolk

Coach: Tony Siske. Last season’s record: 12-12. Outlook: The lone returning starter is last year’s top player – senior Cameron Eisenhauer who averaged 16.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 2.3 steals per game.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News