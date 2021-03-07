Area first-round boys state hoops preview: Auburn, Falls City SH back to defend their titles

Ron Powell previews this week's area boys first-round state basketball games in the lower five classes

Class B

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

No. 2 Norris (18-2) vs. Blair (11-11), 9 a.m. Tuesday: The teams met on Dec. 12, Norris’ first game of the season, and the Titans prevailed 64-50 when Trey Deveaux scored 25 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. Matching up with the 6-foot-6 senior all-stater Deveaux will be difficult for a young Blair team that will return most of its key pieces next season. Blair took out the No. 1 team in the wild-card standings, Alliance, on the road to reach the state tournament.

No. 1 Omaha Skutt (19-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6), 9 a.m. Wednesday: Skutt, the defending state champions, are making another run at a title behind a pair of starters on last year’s team — 6-1 senior all-state guard Charlie Fletcher (13.5 points per game) and 6-5 senior center Luke Skar (9.8 PPG, 5.5 rebounds per game). The SkyHawks have multiple weapons outside the two seniors, and that balance makes them perhaps more difficult to guard than a year ago.