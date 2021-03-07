Area first-round boys state hoops preview: Auburn, Falls City SH back to defend their titles

Ron Powell previews this week's area boys first-round state basketball games in the lower five classes
Class B
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 2 Norris (18-2) vs. Blair (11-11), 9 a.m. Tuesday: The teams met on Dec. 12, Norris’ first game of the season, and the Titans prevailed 64-50 when Trey Deveaux scored 25 of his game-high 33 points in the second half. Matching up with the 6-foot-6 senior all-stater Deveaux will be difficult for a young Blair team that will return most of its key pieces next season. Blair took out the No. 1 team in the wild-card standings, Alliance, on the road to reach the state tournament.
No. 1 Omaha Skutt (19-4) vs. No. 7 Waverly (15-6), 9 a.m. Wednesday: Skutt, the defending state champions, are making another run at a title behind a pair of starters on last year’s team — 6-1 senior all-state guard Charlie Fletcher (13.5 points per game) and 6-5 senior center Luke Skar (9.8 PPG, 5.5 rebounds per game). The SkyHawks have multiple weapons outside the two seniors, and that balance makes them perhaps more difficult to guard than a year ago.
No. 3 Mount Michael (20-3) vs. No. 6 Beatrice (16-6), 11:15 a.m. Wednesday: Beatrice bounced back from its upset loss to Nebraska City in the first round of subdistricts with a win over No. 9 Aurora in the district finals. Mount Michael was No. 1 most of the season until a loss in February to C-1 state qualifier Omaha Concordia. The Knights are led by the senior trio of 6-5 Kaleb Brink (14.5 PPG), 6-foot Bradley Bennett (13 PPG) and 6-2 Joe Chouinard (11.2 PPG). Beatrice also has three who average in double figures in 6-0 junior Elliot Jurgens (13.1 PPG), 6-3 senior Bennett Crandall and 6-2 senior Devin Smith (10.8 PPG).
Class C-1
At Pinnacle Bank Arena
No. 1 Auburn (23-0) vs. No. 9 Pierce (21-4), 1:30 p.m. Wednesday: Pierce’s district final win over Wahoo make the Bluejays, C-1 football state champions in the fall, a team that could upset the two-time defending state champions, who have won 59 straight games. Auburn has three-year starters in senior all-state guard Cam Binder (15.1 PPG) and 6-6 senior Daniel Frary (13.3 PPG, 7.7 RPG). Pierce 6-5 sophomore Benjamin Brahmer, a tight end recruiting target of the Nebraska football program, has been outstanding on the court this winter, averaging 14 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.
No. 6 Milford (26-0) vs. No. 7 Omaha Concordia (21-4), 4 p.m. Wednesday: Both teams are junior-dominated so this is a matchup that could very easily happen at state in 2022 as well. Both have standout 6-foot junior guards as Concordia is led by Zac Kulus (16.1 PPG) and Milford’s floor general is Jaxon Weyand (17.8 PPG). Concordia owns wins over four rated Class B teams — Ralston, Omaha Roncalli, Bennington and Mount Michael and a Class B state qualifier in Blair.
Class C-2
At Lincoln Northeast
Tri County (20-5) vs. No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (22-4), 11 a.m. Wednesday: Grand Island CC, last year’s state runner-up, has played the toughest schedule in C-2 and has the best post duo in the class in 6-9 senior Dei Jengmer and 6-8 junior Gil Jengmer who combine to average 17.3 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Tri County senior guard Cole Siems can not only score (16.5 PPG), but he’s also an elite distributor (96 assists this season) and defender (60 steals). Like they did this past fall in football, the Trojans have dedicated their basketball season to senior Lucas Weise, a two-year starter who was paralyzed in a swimming accident last summer. The 6-4 Weise, who is on Tri County’s state tournament roster, averaged 12.9 points and 7.2 rebounds as a junior.
Freeman (21-4) vs. No. 10 Hartington Cedar Catholic (19-6), 1:30 p.m. Wednesday: Freeman posted its best win of the season by taking out No. 8 Sutton in the district final. The Falcons build their game plan around the brother combination of 6-2 senior Holden Ruse (12.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG) and 6-2 sophomore Carter Ruse (12.6 PPG, 6.4 RPG), who are good at finding each other as they rank 1-2 on the team in assists. Hartington CC has rebounded from a 3-3 start behind 5-8 senior guard Myles Thoene (14.3 PPG) and 6-4 sophomore Jaxon Bernecker (11 PPG, 6.6 RPG).
Class D-2
At Lincoln East
No. 1 Parkview Christian (25-1) vs. No. 4 Loomis (22-4), 1:30 p.m. Wednesday: The same two teams matched up in last year’s state tournament as Parkview advanced to the semifinals and eventually finished third. Loomis’ strength is at guard where 6-2 junior Quinn Johnson leads the way, averaging 24.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. The Patriots counter with 6-2 junior Jaheim Curry, who averages 15 points and seven rebounds and leads the team in assists (124) and steals (91).
No. 3 Mullen (23-3) vs. No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (17-7), 4 p.m. Wednesday: A great first-round game pairing programs that have state championship hardware in their trophy case. Sacred Heart, the defending state champions, has endured an up-and-down season. But the 6-3 duo of senior Jack Fiegener (14 PPG, 7.5 RPG) and junior Brogan Nachtigal (10 PPG, 5.7 RPG) have the Irish in position for another title. Clayton Moore, a 6-4 sophomore, leads three players who average double figures for Mullen with 12.6 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.