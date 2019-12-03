Area Class D-1, D-2 boys basketball preseason capsules

Falls City Sacred Heart

Coach: Doug Goltz. Last season’s record: 25-3, D-2 state tournament fourth-place finish, No. 4 final ranking. Outlook: The Irish were probably on their way to a state championship when Tyler Witt went down with an ankle injury in the first round of the tournament. Witt, a 6-3 senior all-stater, averaged 17.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg last season, and is one of four starters back. The other three returning starters are 6-3 senior Jarrot Simon (9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-11 senior Jake Hoy (6.6 ppg) and 5-10 senior Jamie Stice (3.7 ppg).