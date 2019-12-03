You are the owner of this article.
Area Class D-1, D-2 boys basketball preseason capsules
Area Class D-1, D-2 boys basketball preseason capsules

Class D-1

BDS

Coach: Greg Schroeder. Last season’s record: 14-8. Outlook: Six players are back with experience, a group led by senior Nolan Weber (8 points per game, 4 rebounds per game) and juniors Eric Schroeder (6 ppg), Kyle Ardissono (5 ppg) and Dalton Kleinschmidt (4 ppg).

East Butler

Coach: Greg Jahde. Last season’s record: 10-14. Outlook: First-team all-state senior guard Jaden Rhynalds is back after averaging 25.8 ppg, 6 rpg and 4.8 steals per game a year ago. The Tigers return intact with Austin Pierce (5.2 ppg), Nolan Makovicka (5.6 ppg, 6.5 rpg), Dillon DeWitt and Justin Dvorak also starting last season.

Elmwood-Murdock

Coach: Aaron Pryor. Last season’s record: 14-11. Outlook: Two senior starters provide the base — 6-foot-3 senior Noah Willey (11 ppg, 6.5 rpg) and 5-11 senior Drake Spohr. Also look for contributions from 6-4 senior Tyler Marlatt and 6-0 junior Noah Arent.

McCool Junction

Coach: Jarrod Weiss. Last season’s record: 9-13. Outlook: Junior Owen McDonald (16 ppg) and senior Dana Hobbs (10.7 ppg) lead four returning starters. Two more juniors — Tyler Neville (7.2 ppg) and Kaden Kirkpatrick (8.2 ppg) — are also threats.

Nebraska Lutheran

Coach: Bryan Walkley. Last season’s record: 9-11. Outlook: The lone returning starter is 5-10 senior Zach Richert, who averaged 9.4 ppg. Seniors Sam Otte and Drake Tharp also saw meaningful playing time last season.

Pawnee City

Coach: Hadley Sejkora. Last season’s record: 5-16. Outlook: Seniors TJ Mawhiney (11.1 ppg, 7.6 rpg) and Shamar Willey (7.7 ppg) lead the way.

Southern

Coach: Zack Emerson. Last season’s record: 13-11. Outlook: Three starters are back in 6-2 junior Carson Borzekofski (8.7 ppg), 5-11 senior Jacob Shepardson and 6-2 senior Riley Wegner.

Thayer Central

Coach: Ryan Olson. Last season’s record: 2-19. Outlook: Should be much improved with seven juniors who are returning letterwinners and three who started — 6-3 Andrew Heinrichs (11 ppg, 4.2 rpg), 6-1 Trey Fischer (6.2 ppg) and 6-4 Brennan Harms (4.7 ppg, 5.8 rpg).

Weeping Water

Coach: Josh Schliefert. Last season’s record: 3-20. Outlook: The return of four starters (Avery Heath, Noah Patton, Jordan Beardsley and Hunter Mortimer) gives Weeping Water a solid foundation to build on.

Class D-2

Deshler

Coach: Josh Nash. Last season’s record: 14-9. Outlook: The Dragons must replace D-1 second-team all-stater Peyton Dubbert, but have six players with starting experience, a group led by 6-4 senior Adam Roth (7.9 ppg) and 6-6 junior Trenton Buescher (11 ppg, 7.8 rpg).

Diller-Odell

Coach: Dylan Hinrichs. Last season’s record: 10-13. Outlook: Austin Jurgens, a 6-3 junior, is the lone returning starter after averaging 8 ppg and 4.8 rpg. The Griffins will need contributions from 6-0 junior Jacob Meyer, 5-8 senior Conner Klecan and 5-9 sophomore Cooper Ebeling.

Dorchester

Coach: Miles Ray. Last season’s record: 3-19. Outlook: The top two scorers return in sophomore TJ Belcher (7.5 ppg) and junior Kohl Tyser (5.8 ppg, 4.7 rpg).

Exeter-Milligan

Coach: Dean Filipi. Last season’s record: 21-5, D-2 state tournament quarterfinalist, No. 6 final ranking. Outlook: The Timberwolves will feature a strong 1-2 punch in 6-0 senior Max Zeleny (9.7 ppg, 6.2 rpg) and 6-3 junior Jackson Beethe (14.9 ppg, 4.3 rpg).

Falls City Sacred Heart

Coach: Doug Goltz. Last season’s record: 25-3, D-2 state tournament fourth-place finish, No. 4 final ranking. Outlook: The Irish were probably on their way to a state championship when Tyler Witt went down with an ankle injury in the first round of the tournament. Witt, a 6-3 senior all-stater, averaged 17.7 ppg and 9.7 rpg last season, and is one of four starters back. The other three returning starters are 6-3 senior Jarrot Simon (9.8 ppg, 4.9 rpg), 5-11 senior Jake Hoy (6.6 ppg) and 5-10 senior Jamie Stice (3.7 ppg).

Friend

Coach: Brian Arp. Last season’s record: 1-22. Outlook: Should be much improved with last year’s team returning intact. Jacob Bottom, a 6-1 senior, led the way a year ago, averaging 8.3 ppg and 3.0 rpg.

Johnson-Brock

Coach: Lucas Dalinghaus. Last season’s record: 24-4, D-2 state champions, No. 1 final ranking. Outlook: The only returning starter from last season is 6-3 senior Ty Hahn, a two-time all-stater who averaged 16.4 ppg and 6 rpg. The Eagles will need contributions from their other letter winners — 5-10 sophomore Caleb Fossenbarger, 6-1 senior Kolt Davis, 6-2 sophomore Kade Davis and 6-0 senior Brendon Froisland.

Lewiston

Coach: Kyle Asche. Last season’s record: 4-16. Outlook: Four starters are back — 6-0 senior Levi Meybrunn (9.8 ppg), 6-2 junior Hayden Christen (8.8 ppg, 5 rpg), 5-11 senior Daniel Gonzalas and 6-2 junior Jonathan Janssen.

Meridian

Coach: Shawn Pohlmann. Last season’s record: 10-11. No other information available.

Sterling

Coach: Andy Saathoff. Last season’s record: 10-11. Outlook: The Jets are young and athletic with underclassmen back as lettermen — 6-1 juniors Sam Boldt (6 ppg) and Kaleb Masur and 5-11 sophomores Andrew Richardson and Garrett Hier.

Ron Powell

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

