Area Class C-1, C-2 boys basketball preseason capsules

Class C-1

Aquinas

Coach: Trevor Weiss. Last season’s record: 10-13. Outlook: The Monarchs will build around two returning starters in 6-0 senior Braden Smith (8.2 points per game) and 6-4 junior Rylan Chromy (3.4 ppg, 3.6 rebounds per game).

Ashland-Greenwood

Coach: Jacob Mohs. Last season’s record: 18-7, C-1 No. 10 final ranking. Outlook: Cale Jacobsen, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is an all-state caliber player after averaging 15.6 ppg and 6.2 rpg last year as a freshman. Three other starters return in 6-0 junior Jarrod Nafzinger (8.4 ppg), 6-0 senior Bryce Kitrell (5.7 ppg) and 6-1 senior Kyle von Rentzell (5.1 ppg).

Auburn

Coach: Jim Weeks. Last season’s record: 24-3, C-1 state champions, No. 1 final ranking. Outlook: Without a senior on the team, the Bulldogs came out of nowhere behind some late-game heroics from Cam Binder to win the C-1 state title last March. Binder, a 6-foot junior all-state point guard, is back after averaging 20.6 ppg, shooting 45 percent on three-pointers and 85 percent at the free-throw line. Josh Lambert, a 6-8 senior, averaged 14 ppg and 8.4 rpg a year ago, while 6-4 Daniel Frary averaged almost 6 ppg. The front-runner in C-1 entering the season.