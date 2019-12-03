Area Class C-1, C-2 boys basketball preseason capsules

Class C-1
Aquinas
Coach: Trevor Weiss. Last season’s record: 10-13. Outlook: The Monarchs will build around two returning starters in 6-0 senior Braden Smith (8.2 points per game) and 6-4 junior Rylan Chromy (3.4 ppg, 3.6 rebounds per game).
Ashland-Greenwood
Coach: Jacob Mohs. Last season’s record: 18-7, C-1 No. 10 final ranking. Outlook: Cale Jacobsen, a 6-2 sophomore guard, is an all-state caliber player after averaging 15.6 ppg and 6.2 rpg last year as a freshman. Three other starters return in 6-0 junior Jarrod Nafzinger (8.4 ppg), 6-0 senior Bryce Kitrell (5.7 ppg) and 6-1 senior Kyle von Rentzell (5.1 ppg).
Auburn
Coach: Jim Weeks. Last season’s record: 24-3, C-1 state champions, No. 1 final ranking. Outlook: Without a senior on the team, the Bulldogs came out of nowhere behind some late-game heroics from Cam Binder to win the C-1 state title last March. Binder, a 6-foot junior all-state point guard, is back after averaging 20.6 ppg, shooting 45 percent on three-pointers and 85 percent at the free-throw line. Josh Lambert, a 6-8 senior, averaged 14 ppg and 8.4 rpg a year ago, while 6-4 Daniel Frary averaged almost 6 ppg. The front-runner in C-1 entering the season.
Bishop Neumann
Coach: Mike Weiss. Last season’s record: 16-8. Outlook: Neumann has experienced size among its five lettermen back. Joe Fisher, a 6-5 senior who averaged 6 ppg and 6 rpg, and 6-3 senior Trey Miller are returning starters. Also back are 6-5 senior Teagan Ahrens, 6-3 senior Jarrett Kmiecik and 6-5 junior Kolten Cada. The Cavaliers will be boosted by the return of 6-0 senior guard Taylen Pospisil, who missed his entire junior year because of an ACL injury after averaging six points a game as a sophomore.
Fairbury
Coach: Travis Steinhoff. Last season’s record: 8-15. Outlook: The Jeffs look to be improved with four senior starters back: 5-11 Chance Amundson (12 ppg), 6-5 Bret Cole (7 ppg), 5-11 Dalton Petersen (4 ppg) and 6-2 Joe Melcher (4 ppg).
Falls City
Coach: Don Hogue. Last season’s record: 8-13. Outlook: Four senior starters are back, led by 6-1 Mason Crawford, who averaged 10 ppg last season. Also returning are 5-11 Kade Bredemeier, Trey McAfee and 6-3 Caden Simon.
Fillmore Central
Coach: Jordan High. Last season’s record: 3-19. Outlook: All five starters returning provide optimism. Carson and Brock Tatro, both 6-0 senior, combined to average 15 points and 5 rebounds per game last season.
Malcolm
Coach: Chris Lewandowski. Last season’s record: 8-14. Outlook: The lone returning starter, 6-0 senior guard Kyle Henson, averaged 3.4 assists per game. Three lettermen around him are 6-2 senior Jaydin Little (4.6 ppg, 4.2 rpg) and 6-1 juniors Malcolm Saltzman (4.8 ppg) and Maclain Beach.
Milford
Coach: Tony Muller. Last season’s record: 21-6, C-1 state tournament quarterfinals, No. 9 final ranking. Outlook: The Eagles graduated six seniors off their state tournament team. The lone returning starter is 6-2 senior Carson Stauffer (5.5 ppg, 4.1 rpg), while 6-0 junior Isaac Yeackley (4 ppg) and 6-4 sophomore Seth Stutzman (8.2 ppg, 4.8 rpg) also saw significant playing time.
Raymond Central
Coach: Andrew Placke. Last season’s record: 3-21. Outlook: Football injuries are lingering into basketball and may slow the Mustangs early in the season for Placke, the first-year head coach. Three starters return in seniors Mikey McCoy, Cole Wayman and Ethan Boyd.
Syracuse
Coach: Mark Hrabik. Last season’s record: 13-11. Outlook: The Rockets must replace their two leading scorers from a year ago. Grant Stubbendeck, a 6-3 senior, is the lone returning starter (5 ppg). Other letterwinners back are 6-0 seniors Brandon Cavanaugh and Max Brammier and 5-10 junior Mitchell Brinkman.
Wilber-Clatonia
Coach: Lucas Albrecht. Last season’s record: 14-9. Outlook: Six letterwinners are back, but only one – 6-7 senior Bradyn Whittington (8 ppg, 6.4 rpg) – is a returning starter. Other senior lettermen back are 6-1 Luke Sykes and 6-0 Mason Zimmerman.
Class C-2
Centennial
Coach: Cameron Scholl. Last season’s record: 24-4, C-2 state tournament fourth place, No. 5 final ranking. Outlook: The Broncos have to replace all-stater Jackson Hirschfeld, but bring back three starters and a key player off the bench. Cooper Gierhan, a 6-2 junior, (13 ppg) and 6-0 senior Caleb Horne (10 ppg) averaged in double-figures a year ago. Look for 6-4 senior Joel Bargen (5 ppg, 5 rpg) and 6-2 sophomore Jake Bargen (7 ppg, 4 rpg) to increase their production.
Cross County
Coach: Dan Conway. Last season’s record: 14-11. Outlook: Having six returning lettermen and three starters gives the Cougars momentum coming into the season. Cael Lundstrom, a 6-2 senior guard, averaged 11 ppg and 2 assists per game a year ago, 6-5 sophomore Cory Hollinger was at 8 ppg and 6.2 rpg as a freshman and 5-9 junior Isaac Noyd averaged 5 ppg.
David City
Coach: Aaron Carlson. Last season’s record: 12-11. Outlook: Five senior letterwinners provide the foundation: 6-1 Hunter Behrns, 6-4 Austin Mastera, 6-2 Brock Tiemeyer, 5-10 Gunnar Poulas and 5-10 Ethan Dietrich.
Freeman
Coach: Jim McLaughlin. Last season’s record: 20-5, C-2 No. 9 final ranking. Outlook: The Falcons will build around 6-4 senior Trey Yates, an inside-outside threat with all-state potential.
HTRS
Coach: Taylor Dunekacke. Last season’s record: 12-11. Outlook: Isaiah Lockard, a 5-11 senior, is a three-year starter who averaged 7.4 ppg. The other returning regular is 5-11 sophomore Nic Knudson (5.8 ppg).
Johnson County Central
Coach: Kirk Faris. Last season’s record: 10-11. Outlook: Four starters return, headlined by 6-5 senior Eli Waring (12.9 ppg, 4 rpg) and 6-4 senior Tucker Liberty (8.3 ppg, 5.5 rpg). Also back as starters are 6-0 sophomore Trey Holthus (7.5 ppg) and 6-1 junior Uriel Cabrales.
Lourdes Central Catholic
Coach: Gabe Rohde. Last season’s record: 8-17, D-1 state tournament quarterfinals, No. 8 final ranking. Outlook: A young Lourdes team a year ago peaked in the postseason and reached the state tournament. Now up a class, 6-2 sophomore all-stater Blake Miller (16.5 ppg, 5.0 rpg) will look to lead three other returning starters in 5-11 junior Max Baumert and 6-0 juniors Drew Walton and Will Welsh.
Palmyra
Coach: Zach Wemhoff. Last season’s record: 10-11. Outlook: The Panthers will build around two returning starters — 6-6 senior Kaleb Kempkes (10.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg) and 6-2 sophomore Andrew Waltke (10.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg) — and two other lettermen back in 5-9 senior Anthony Hall and 5-11 junior Austin David. Some senior transfers could make an immediate impact.
Tri County
Coach: Jeremy Siems. Last season’s record: 19-6, C-2 No. 10 final ranking. Outlook: The Trojans have one of the top three-point shooters in C-2 in 5-11 junior Cole Siems (17 ppg), who joins 6-4 junior Lucas Weise (8.9 ppg, 6.4 rpg) as a returning starter. Also back are 6-2 senior Krayten Uher, 6-3 junior Logan Larson and 6-3 sophomore Colton Jantzen.