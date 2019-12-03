You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Area Class B boys basketball preseason capsules
View Comments

Area Class B boys basketball preseason capsules

{{featured_button_text}}

Beatrice

Coach: Clark Ribble. Last season’s record: 6-14. Outlook: The Orangemen bring back eight of their top nine players from a year ago and add Class D-2 first-team all-stater, junior Kaden Glynn (6-foot-1), who averaged 15.2 points per game last season in helping Johnson-Brock win the state championship.

Crete

Coach: Garrett Borcher. Last season’s record: 8-17. Outlook: The Cardinals bring back all five starters — 5-10 sophomore Jaxon Weyand (10 points per game), 6-6 senior Josiah Gardiner (10 ppg), 6-0 senior Zach Fye (6.3 ppg), 6-5 senior Sam Rasgorshek (5 ppg) and 6-2 senior Owen Kuntz (5 ppg, 6.5 rebounds per game). Should be much improved.

Nebraska City

Coach: Matt Thompson. Last season’s record: 4-18. Outlook: The Pioneers will build around three returning starters — 5-10 senior guard Eli Southard, 5-9 junior Clay Stovall and 6-3 sophomore Braden Thompson, who averaged 5 ppg as a freshman.

Norris

Coach: Matt Shelsta. Last season’s record: 12-14. Outlook: The Titans will rely on balance this winter as five returning lettermen — 6-2 seniors Aidan Oerter and Connor Price, 5-9 junior Cade Rice, 6-1 junior Izaiah Pankoke and 6-4 junior Trey Deveaux — all averaged between three and five points last season. Oerter and Price were starters a year ago when Norris reached the district finals.

Seward

Coach: Mark Cidlik. Last season’s record: 18-6. Outlook: The Bluejays return no starters after graduating eight seniors. Three lettermen are back — 5-7 senior Parker Stroup, 5-9 senior Gabe Knisley and 6-3 junior Carson Tvrdy. Five seniors who will make an impact are 6-3 Ben Myers, 6-4 Tyler Lenz, 6-6 Theo Hughes, 6-2 Matthew Sherman and 6-2 Josh Sagehorn.

Wahoo

Coach: Kevin Scheef. Last season’s record: 24-5, C-1 state tournament fourth-place finish, No. 4 final ranking. Outlook: It’s been awhile since the Warriors have been in Class B, the classification where Wahoo has won six of its 11 state titles. The Warriors should be more than competitive with a pair of seniors — 6-0 Trey Scheef (8.2 ppg) and 6-4 Thomas Waido (9.3 ppg) — leading the way as returning starters. Gerardo Madrid, a 6-1 senior, and 5-11 sophomore Trevor Kasischke are also returning lettermen.

Waverly

Coach: Ryan Reeder. Last season’s record: 8-13. Outlook: Two returning starters — 6-3 senior Noah Stoddard (12 ppg) and 6-3 senior Mason Nieman (5 ppg, 4 rpg) — will lead the way. The Vikings will need immediate contributions from senior Barrett Skrobecki; juniors Andrew Heffelfinger, Adam Benes and Tytztin Hoos; and sophomore Cole Murray.

York

Coach: Scott Lamberty. Last season’s record: 21-5, Class B state tournament quarterfinalist, No. 5 final ranking. Outlook: The Dukes must replace all five starters, a group that includes all-stater Brady Danielson (now playing at North Dakota) and Garrett Snodgrass, who just completed his freshman season of football at Nebraska. Five lettermen provide the base, 6-1 junior Jake Erwin and four seniors — 5-9 Tyler Wright, 5-9 Zayden Loreman, 6-1 Morgan Conner and 6-0 Reed Malleck.

High school boys basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports reporter

Ron Powell is a longtime prep writer for the Journal Star. He covers high school football, boys basketball and track as well as state college football and Husker and professional tennis.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News