Area Class B boys basketball preseason capsules

Beatrice
Coach: Clark Ribble. Last season’s record: 6-14. Outlook: The Orangemen bring back eight of their top nine players from a year ago and add Class D-2 first-team all-stater, junior Kaden Glynn (6-foot-1), who averaged 15.2 points per game last season in helping Johnson-Brock win the state championship.
Crete
Coach: Garrett Borcher. Last season’s record: 8-17. Outlook: The Cardinals bring back all five starters — 5-10 sophomore Jaxon Weyand (10 points per game), 6-6 senior Josiah Gardiner (10 ppg), 6-0 senior Zach Fye (6.3 ppg), 6-5 senior Sam Rasgorshek (5 ppg) and 6-2 senior Owen Kuntz (5 ppg, 6.5 rebounds per game). Should be much improved.
Nebraska City
Coach: Matt Thompson. Last season’s record: 4-18. Outlook: The Pioneers will build around three returning starters — 5-10 senior guard Eli Southard, 5-9 junior Clay Stovall and 6-3 sophomore Braden Thompson, who averaged 5 ppg as a freshman.
Norris
Coach: Matt Shelsta. Last season’s record: 12-14. Outlook: The Titans will rely on balance this winter as five returning lettermen — 6-2 seniors Aidan Oerter and Connor Price, 5-9 junior Cade Rice, 6-1 junior Izaiah Pankoke and 6-4 junior Trey Deveaux — all averaged between three and five points last season. Oerter and Price were starters a year ago when Norris reached the district finals.
Seward
Coach: Mark Cidlik. Last season’s record: 18-6. Outlook: The Bluejays return no starters after graduating eight seniors. Three lettermen are back — 5-7 senior Parker Stroup, 5-9 senior Gabe Knisley and 6-3 junior Carson Tvrdy. Five seniors who will make an impact are 6-3 Ben Myers, 6-4 Tyler Lenz, 6-6 Theo Hughes, 6-2 Matthew Sherman and 6-2 Josh Sagehorn.
Wahoo
Coach: Kevin Scheef. Last season’s record: 24-5, C-1 state tournament fourth-place finish, No. 4 final ranking. Outlook: It’s been awhile since the Warriors have been in Class B, the classification where Wahoo has won six of its 11 state titles. The Warriors should be more than competitive with a pair of seniors — 6-0 Trey Scheef (8.2 ppg) and 6-4 Thomas Waido (9.3 ppg) — leading the way as returning starters. Gerardo Madrid, a 6-1 senior, and 5-11 sophomore Trevor Kasischke are also returning lettermen.
Waverly
Coach: Ryan Reeder. Last season’s record: 8-13. Outlook: Two returning starters — 6-3 senior Noah Stoddard (12 ppg) and 6-3 senior Mason Nieman (5 ppg, 4 rpg) — will lead the way. The Vikings will need immediate contributions from senior Barrett Skrobecki; juniors Andrew Heffelfinger, Adam Benes and Tytztin Hoos; and sophomore Cole Murray.
York
Coach: Scott Lamberty. Last season’s record: 21-5, Class B state tournament quarterfinalist, No. 5 final ranking. Outlook: The Dukes must replace all five starters, a group that includes all-stater Brady Danielson (now playing at North Dakota) and Garrett Snodgrass, who just completed his freshman season of football at Nebraska. Five lettermen provide the base, 6-1 junior Jake Erwin and four seniors — 5-9 Tyler Wright, 5-9 Zayden Loreman, 6-1 Morgan Conner and 6-0 Reed Malleck.