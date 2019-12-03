Area Class B boys basketball preseason capsules

Seward

Coach: Mark Cidlik. Last season’s record: 18-6. Outlook: The Bluejays return no starters after graduating eight seniors. Three lettermen are back — 5-7 senior Parker Stroup, 5-9 senior Gabe Knisley and 6-3 junior Carson Tvrdy. Five seniors who will make an impact are 6-3 Ben Myers, 6-4 Tyler Lenz, 6-6 Theo Hughes, 6-2 Matthew Sherman and 6-2 Josh Sagehorn.

Wahoo

Coach: Kevin Scheef. Last season’s record: 24-5, C-1 state tournament fourth-place finish, No. 4 final ranking. Outlook: It’s been awhile since the Warriors have been in Class B, the classification where Wahoo has won six of its 11 state titles. The Warriors should be more than competitive with a pair of seniors — 6-0 Trey Scheef (8.2 ppg) and 6-4 Thomas Waido (9.3 ppg) — leading the way as returning starters. Gerardo Madrid, a 6-1 senior, and 5-11 sophomore Trevor Kasischke are also returning lettermen.