Area boys basketball district finals preview: Auburn, Milford put unbeaten records on the line for state tournament berths

C2-4 at Freeman: No. 8 Sutton (18-7) vs. Freeman (20-4), 7 p.m.: This is an intriguing matchup between a pair of teams that are both deserving of a state tournament berth. Sutton answers Freeman’s 1-2 punch of Carter and Holden Ruse with senior all-state guard Cade Wiseman, whose 17 points in the subdistrict final win over Hastings St. Cecilia put him over 1,000 points for his career. Quenton Jones (16 points) and Tyler Baldwin (10) also scored in double figures for the Mustangs against St. Cecilia.

C2-5 at Kearney High School: Hershey (19-4) vs. Tri County (19-5), 6 p.m.: Hershey needed a wild card to advance to the district finals after losing to Chase County in the subdistricts. Senior Cole Siems averages 15.9 points per game and has been Tri County’s go-to player the past three seasons, but the Trojans also are getting contributions from junior Colton Jantzen (11 PPG) and senior Logan Larson (10 PPG).