Area boys basketball district finals preview: Auburn, Milford put unbeaten records on the line for state tournament berths

Ron Powell previews Monday's area boys basketball district finals
Monday's games
C-1 at Crete High School: No. 1 Auburn (22-0) vs Boone Central (13-12), 7 p.m.: The two-time defending state champion Bulldogs have a 58-game winning streak with senior all-state guard Cam Binder leading the way. Boone Central has won eight of its last 12 games, so the Cardinals have some momentum coming in.
C1-3 at Centennial: No. 3 Adams Central (23-2) vs. Ashland-Greenwood (15-7), 6:30 p.m.: Ashland-Greenwood lost all-stater Cale Jacobsen in the season opener to a knee injury. But the Bluejays have carried on and are now one win away from returning to the state tournament behind seniors Jarrod Nafzinger and Aiden Lindley, junior Evan Shepard and sophomore Cougar Konzem. Adams Central also has a balanced scoring attack led by seniors Lucas Bohlen (12.6 points per game average), Tyler Slechta (10.6 PPG) and Cam Foster (10.0 PPG).
C1-4 at North Platte: No. 6 Milford (25-0) vs. Mitchell (16-9), 7 p.m.: Milford’s win over a Lincoln Christian team featuring 7-foot Easton Marshbanks and 6-7 Drew Beukleman in the subdistrict final should serve the Eagles well in this one. Milford is led by junior guard Jaxon Weyand and junior forward Seth Stutzman, but Mitchell counters with 6-foot junior guard Austin Thyne (21.4 PPG) and 6-1 senior Francisco Barrios (13.2 PPG, 3.5 assists per game, 5.4 RPG).
C2-4 at Freeman: No. 8 Sutton (18-7) vs. Freeman (20-4), 7 p.m.: This is an intriguing matchup between a pair of teams that are both deserving of a state tournament berth. Sutton answers Freeman’s 1-2 punch of Carter and Holden Ruse with senior all-state guard Cade Wiseman, whose 17 points in the subdistrict final win over Hastings St. Cecilia put him over 1,000 points for his career. Quenton Jones (16 points) and Tyler Baldwin (10) also scored in double figures for the Mustangs against St. Cecilia.
C2-5 at Kearney High School: Hershey (19-4) vs. Tri County (19-5), 6 p.m.: Hershey needed a wild card to advance to the district finals after losing to Chase County in the subdistricts. Senior Cole Siems averages 15.9 points per game and has been Tri County’s go-to player the past three seasons, but the Trojans also are getting contributions from junior Colton Jantzen (11 PPG) and senior Logan Larson (10 PPG).
D1-6 at Aurora: No. 4 Ansley-Litchfield (19-4) vs. No. 8 Lourdes Central Catholic (15-8), 7 p.m.: Ansley-Litchfield needed a wild card to advance after falling 63-61 in overtime to top-ranked Burwell in the subdistrict final. Tycen Bailey, a 6-2 senior, leads a balanced Ansley-Litchfield attack by averaging 13.7 points per game to go with 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 steals. Lourdes plays one of the toughest schedules in D-1 and has a star player in 6-2 junior Blake Miller who averages 14.2 points per contest.
D1-8 at Minden: No. 6 BDS (19-5) vs. No. 10 Southern Valley (18-4), 6:30 p.m.: BDS is one of the top defensive teams in D-1. Since Christmas, they’ve only surrendered more than 50 points once and have held teams to under 30 points six times. Southern Valley, last year’s D-1 state runner-up, avenged a 27-point loss to Elm Creek in December with a 16-point victory in the subdistrict finals behind 20 points from Carter Bose and 13 more by Clayton Berry.
D2-7 at Hampton: No. 7 Falls City Sacred Heart (16-7) vs. Medicine Valley (14-8), 6 p.m.: The defending state champion Irish appear to be playing their best basketball at the end of the season, benefitting from a difficult regular-season schedule. Medicine Valley reached the district final by avenging a loss earlier in the season to Wallace, posting a 47-40 win in the subdistrict final.