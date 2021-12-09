‘Any city win is a great win’: North Star’s early offense, effort power 60-41 win over Lincoln High

In a game between two young, inexperienced boys basketball teams looking to win their first city clash of the season, Lincoln North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi knew the intensity was about to be turned up a notch.
The only question was, could his young team handle it?
The Navigators came out firing and dominated the first quarter of Thursday night’s city clash, giving them an early lead that they held the rest of the way as North Star held off a late Lincoln High rally in a 60-41 win.
Sophomore guard Jake Hilkemann splashed an early three-pointer during a 14-0 North Star (2-1) run to begin the game, a fast start spearheaded by the Navigators’ defensive focus in a full-court press.
“I compliment our team because we came out ready to play,” Quattrocchi said. “That was the big thing for me — who wants it more in a city game? The first quarter dictated how the game went from there.”
North Star’s 16-3 lead at the end of the first quarter could have led to a blowout win, but Lincoln High (0-3) gradually chipped away. Junior center Bryson Faines led the Links with 12 points and junior Collin Nick added 10 as Lincoln High’s best efforts came after halftime.
The Links turned up the intensity with a full-court press of their own, trimming the North Star lead down to eight points early in the fourth quarter.
With its big lead dwindling, North Star didn’t panic. Instead, junior Brennon Clemmons Jr. and sophomore KG Gatwech produced the loudest roars of the night on dunks coming from the Navigators’ successful transition passing.
“It was a big-time game and we knew we had to beat Lincoln High; we knew our defense would lead to our offense, and it was just a big game for us, so that really pumped up the energy and got us going,” senior Lynden Bruegman said.
Bruegman led all scorers with 15 points, while Clemmons finished with 12 points. Gatwech scored most of his 10 points in the second half. It wasn’t a vintage offensive performance from a North Star team that scored 71 points in its last game, a win over South Sioux City.
That credit goes to Lincoln High, whose forwards battled with North Star’s 6-foot-8 starters Clemmons and Antallah Sandlin’el all game long. Faines and Elvis Nguyen even fouled out by the end of the contest, a sign of the intense defensive battles in the paint.
That physical battle down low went to North Star, and so did the win. A team goal of 12 offensive rebounds was accomplished in the first half alone, and second-chance points made up a large portion of North Star’s offensive output.
Rivalry games early in the season often turn into tough, physical affairs as both teams look to find their footing in the season, and this clash was no exception. Both teams now have several games to continue their development before they could possibly meet again in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
“We have length, and then we bring athletes off the bench like Jace Elliott and Kade Seip off the bench and they go hard to the boards, too,” Quattrocchi said. “It’s a good win for us; we’re a young team and any city win is a great win.”
