‘Any city win is a great win’: North Star’s early offense, effort power 60-41 win over Lincoln High

With its big lead dwindling, North Star didn’t panic. Instead, junior Brennon Clemmons Jr. and sophomore KG Gatwech produced the loudest roars of the night on dunks coming from the Navigators’ successful transition passing.

“It was a big-time game and we knew we had to beat Lincoln High; we knew our defense would lead to our offense, and it was just a big game for us, so that really pumped up the energy and got us going,” senior Lynden Bruegman said.

Bruegman led all scorers with 15 points, while Clemmons finished with 12 points. Gatwech scored most of his 10 points in the second half. It wasn’t a vintage offensive performance from a North Star team that scored 71 points in its last game, a win over South Sioux City.

That credit goes to Lincoln High, whose forwards battled with North Star’s 6-foot-8 starters Clemmons and Antallah Sandlin’el all game long. Faines and Elvis Nguyen even fouled out by the end of the contest, a sign of the intense defensive battles in the paint.

That physical battle down low went to North Star, and so did the win. A team goal of 12 offensive rebounds was accomplished in the first half alone, and second-chance points made up a large portion of North Star’s offensive output.