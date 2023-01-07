Another night, another nail-biter in the city as Lincoln High holds off Southwest

Two teams coming off vastly different results played the kind of game that’s starting to look awfully familiar within the Lincoln city limits.

Class A No. 4 Lincoln High bolted to an early nine-point lead, then held off three separate runs from No. 9 Lincoln Southwest before pulling way for a 62-54 win Saturday in the Links' home gym.

Coming off a 51-48 loss to Lincoln North Star in which it scored nine first-half points, Lincoln High was past that mark less than four minutes into the game Saturday as Southwest started flat after Friday's 78-76 comeback thriller against Lincoln Southeast.

"We didn't play real well Thursday night, and we talked about that. We had a long film session on Friday — we didn't even go to floor — and we just pointed out a lot of effort plays that we let go. Credit to that team that beat us; they outworked us that night, and that's one thing we pride ourselves on," Links coach Dan Noble said.

"The beautiful thing about film is, film don't lie. So it was real easy. They could argue, but once you got it (on the screen), there it is."

The effort plays showed up Saturday. Lincoln High outrebounded Southwest 37-26, including 12-5 on the offensive glass. The Links forced seven first-quarter turnovers to help build their early advantage. And the toughness Lincoln High prides itself on showed when Southwest tried to get back in the game.

That nine-point lead stood up through the end of the first quarter before Southwest held the Links to one field goal over the first seven minutes of the second period to close the gap to 26-25. It reminded of the Silver Hawks' Friday win over Southeast, when they rallied from a 16-point second-half deficit to sneak out a win.

Then came the first answer for the Links, who scored the final four points of the half and opened the third with a 6-2 spurt to restore their advantage.

Southwest responded with a 15-5 run to take a 42-41 lead on Bhan Buom's tough basket with 25 seconds left in the third. It was the first lead for the Silver Hawks (6-4) since it was 3-2 less than 90 seconds into the game.

Again, Lincoln High had the answer. Justin Bolis' bucket in the paint gave the Links the lead back just 14 seconds after they lost it. And a 6-2 run to open the fourth period gave Lincoln High a lead it wouldn't relinquish.

After Southwest closed to 51-49 with 3:19 left on a pair of Reid Nagel free throws, Lincoln High responded with seven straight points as part of an 11-5 run to end the game.

"We had an exciting one last night, and finished the game real strong, and then I thought we came out a little flat today, to be honest," Southwest coach Alex Bahe said. "The guys hung in there and I think they kept fighting through that game, but it showed up in missed free throws — we were really bad at the free-throw line (13-for-22) — and then we gave up some key offensive rebounds late in the game. So it really kind of hinges on those two things."

Bolis led Lincoln High (9-2) with 12 points and eight rebounds, scoring 10 in the second half. Collin Nick chipped in 11 points, five rebounds, and two blocked shots, while Vince Garrett had 10 points and four rebounds.

Southwest got 15 points from sophomore Chuck Love, who scored nine straight for the Silver Hawks in the span of one minute in the first quarter. Buom and Rylan Smith each had 10 for Southwest.

Just another night in the city.

"I think right now we're kind of beating up on each other a little bit," Bahe said. "So you've got to bring it every night."