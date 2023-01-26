Anderson's growth coincides with Pius X's hot streak as Bolts' big man attracts college attention

If the Lincoln Pius X boys basketball team was going to grow this season, the Thunderbolts needed Treyson Anderson to grow, too.

Not in the physical sense, necessarily. A junior, Anderson already stands 6-foot-9. Or 6-foot-10, depending on what website you’re looking at. The physical traits are undeniable, and a reason several colleges in the region, including the big one in Lincoln, have begun making contact.

But the production needed to match, after a sophomore year that saw Anderson average 3.3 points and 3.6 rebounds on a team that won 18 games and reached the Class A state tournament.

So far in 2022-23, so good.

After Pius X’s latest triumph — a 54-49 win over Class B No. 1 and previously unbeaten Omaha Skutt — Anderson is standing tall as the Bolts’ statistical leader and one of the top young big men in the state.

“He does a lot for us, and it’s really cool to see his maturation, and his growth,” Pius X coach Adam Brill said after the Bolts took down Lincoln Southwest over the weekend. “And I tell you what, man, his ceiling is really high in that regard.

“He’s a great teammate. Our guys love him, and we’re really proud of him.”

Through Tuesday night, Anderson was averaging 14.6 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.8 blocked shots per game. Major jumps in production, to be sure.

But it’s Anderson’s growth in other areas, both on and off the court, that have helped the Bolts keep things rolling after heavy graduation losses, and have put Anderson in a position to get noticed by teams at the next level.

“Last year I wasn’t that confident, but this year I’ve grown a lot,” Anderson said. “It’s been fun. I’ve just got to keep playing better and better.”

Anderson’s first Division I offer came last summer from South Dakota State, which has made a habit of plucking some of Nebraska’s top talent out of the state. North Dakota State, South Dakota, and Northern Iowa have also shown interest.

And so has Nebraska.

While the Huskers haven’t yet offered, they’ve been in contact, Anderson said. There’s already one Pius X alum on the roster in Sam Hoiberg, son of head coach Fred.

College, though, is a long way off. Anderson for now is focused on leading Pius X, which has won 10 of its last 12 games. The hot streak has coincided with Anderson picking up the pace offensively.

Prior to scoring eight points to go with 10 rebounds while battling Skutt’s South Dakota commit Jake Brack, Anderson had scored in double figures in 10 straight games. Anderson leads Class A in double-doubles with 10, has seven double-doubles in his last 11 games, and is a total of five points and two rebounds shy of having 11 straight double-doubles.

“And he gets his teammates involved. He’s not selfish in that regard,” Brill said. “He gets the ball to guys when they’re open, and when he has one body on him he plays it himself, and that’s what we teach him.

“He’s got pretty good vision, he’s a really good passer, and he’s getting better at attacking the one (defender) and playing off two feet.”

Anderson agreed that his passing has improved. And it’s needed to, with double-teams coming nearly every possession and leaving his teammates open.

“I attract a lot of attention,” the soft-spoken Anderson said. “So when I kick out, there a lot of easy threes for teammates.”

In another situation, Anderson perhaps would have gotten on the floor even more than he did as a sophomore. But Pius X was able to run out Jack and Sam Hastreiter, now at South Dakota State and North Dakota State, respectively, along with Brady Christensen, who led Class A in rebounds last season and is now playing at Washburn.

“He had two Division I guys and a Division II guy ahead of him playing,” Brill said “And that’s the other thing, too, as part of his growth and his process — he learned a heck of a lot from those guys, and those guys got him ready for those moments, and that’s what you’re seeing.”

