For Ashland-Greenwood, No. 3 runs in the family.

Older brother Tyler Craven first wore the number for the Bluejays in the 2010s. Then Cale Jacobsen, the middle brother, repped No. 3 last year when he helped lead the Bluejays to a Class C-1 state title.

Now, it’s younger brother Dane Jacobsen’s turn.

But the long lineage isn’t why Dane wears it.

In fact, he’d rather be in his old No. 0.

“Everybody was like, ‘Did you change it because your brother left?’” Dane said. “I’m like, ‘No. I didn’t want to, but my old jersey was too small.’”

There’s probable reason for that: Dane has grown two inches and gained 10 pounds since last season. Regardless of the inspiration behind Dane’s number change, Cale feels a sense of pride watching his younger brother continue the family legacy.

“We’ve all worn that same jersey, so it means a lot to us,” Cale said with a smile. “It’s spent a lot of hours in our house and in our washing machine.”

Dane’s in the midst of a bright season for his junior year.

The 6-foot-3 guard has dazzled as of late with his phenomenal defense, and things are clicking offensively too. During the regular season, Dane averaged 7.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and led the team in both assists and steals.

In the Class C-1 semifinals Friday, Dane scored a team-high 16 points and played an instrumental role in stifling Ogallala’s typical high-octane offense to help Ashland-Greenwood roll to a 50-20 victory to advance to the final. He scored 12 in their first-round game against Sidney, too.

“He’s our Swiss Army knife,” A-G coach Jacob Mohs said. “It’s really neat to watch him flourish in these big situations. This is where he’s thrived. He hit a huge shot for us last year in the championship game and he’s had two outstanding games this year so far.”

Dane’s recent success has naturally elicited some comparisons to Cale.

But Dane wants to stop you right there.

Just because they’re related doesn’t mean they’re the same person.

“This year, I get compared to Cale a lot. I’m not Cale,” Dane said. “I just have to be myself.”

How does he achieve that?

He admits he looks goofy on the court — goofier than Cale and Tyler. They’re more serious than him. Dane’s out there to have fun.

“It’s a cool feeling to be my own person,” Dane said.

Mohs added: “You’re always in the shadow when there’s a sibling, but Dane’s such his own unique kid. There’s a clear separation, just personality-wise.”

From the basketball side, Cale’s seen it too.

From his perspective, Dane’s switch flipped a few years ago and the world is seeing that pay off this season.

“He’s just had to grow up so fast through this all,” Cale said. “He was always the little brother and he was always a little behind. But these last couple of years, it’s just been monumental, his growth. Just to see him grow up and take that initiative, he really took it into his own and has become a heck of a basketball player. We’re seeing that this week.”

No matter what, Cale will always be there to cheer for Dane. Just like Dane has done for Cale.

Even with the responsibilities of being a Division I athlete, Cale has made it to roughly a half-dozen Ashland-Greenwood games this season to watch this next flock of Bluejays.

And he’s not just a casual observer.

Late in the fourth quarter against Ogallala, Dane went up for a contested bucket in the lane — making the shot and drawing the foul. In the stands, Cale stood up and screamed in celebration while holding an oversized cutout of Dane’s face.

As Dane walked to the free-throw line, he looked over to the family section and smiled. Cale gave a cheesy grin right back.

“He spends countless hours in the gym, so knowing what he does and seeing him come and have success, it really makes me happy,” Cale said. “Plus, all of the support. He’s been to how many of our games? That’s just our kind of brotherhood where we watch each other and we support each other.”

Dane added: “I love my brothers. When Cale’s up there smiling, it’s the coolest feeling in the world.”

Ashland-Greenwood has one more test standing in its way: Auburn — a team that’s been to the state title game for five straight seasons and had won three straight titles before A-G pulled off the victory in 2022.

With A-G losing three seniors, including Cale, from last year’s title team, for the Bluejays to repeat would be a monumental achievement.

“It would be really, really special for those guys to go get another one,” Cale said. “It’s a lot of old faces with new roles, so just seeing them relish what they’re doing and relish their team has been really cool.

“They’ve gotten significantly better from day one and they’re playing their basketball at the right time. I think that’ll bode well for them.”