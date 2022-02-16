Already a record-breaker at Lincoln Southwest, Ben Hunzeker hopes to end career with state tournament appearance

As a freshman at Lincoln Southwest, Ben Hunzeker never would have assumed he was well on his way to breaking a school record.

While he was mostly a role player on Southwest’s JV team as a freshman, hard work in the offseason helped Hunzeker become a 6.6 point-per-game scorer as a sophomore. And when COVID-19 struck near the end of his sophomore season, it only doubled Hunzeker’s commitment to becoming a high-level player for the Silver Hawks.

After months spent working out with teammate and close friend Rylan Smith, Hunzeker became one of the most consistent Silver Hawks in recent memory as he averaged 12 or more points per game each of the last two seasons. After 60-plus games at the varsity level, Hunzeker became Southwest’s all-time leader in career made field goals (259) and is also now one of the top five scorers in program history.

“I worked really hard between my freshman and sophomore year; I learned a lot and kept growing so that my junior and senior years have been really big years for me,” Hunzeker said. “I actually didn’t know I was close to beating a record, so when (coach) Schreiber said something about it I thought it was really cool to have my name up there.”

While Hunzeker’s record-breaking efforts didn’t involve many 20-point games, the senior has made a name for himself as one of the best all-around players in Class A basketball this season. In addition to his scoring ability, Hunzeker is averaging 5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3 steals per game.

That level of consistency, combined with Southwest’s overall depth and young talent, has made for a season of close games for the Silver Hawks (14-7). The only thing keeping Southwest from being in position to host a district next week is the Silver Hawks’ 2-6 record against top-10 teams this season, although five of those six losses have come by six points or fewer.

“There’s just some little things or little plays that need to go our way or extra effort at the end that’s all we need to push ourselves,” Hunzeker said. “I think learning from those games moving onto districts will help us a lot with knowing what we need to do to finish those games.”

In Tuesday night’s 73-66 win over Lincoln High and Southwest’s regular-season finale against Papillion-La Vista on Saturday, Hunzeker is only looking for one thing — that the Silver Hawks win at any cost. Sometimes it takes ugly wins to keep a season going, something Hunzeker understands well as one of Southwest’s senior leaders.

The Silver Hawks are currently the No. 9 team in the Class A wild card point standings, meaning Southwest will have to beat a top-tier opponent to keep its season going. As it currently stands, Southwest’s potential district championship would be Creighton Prep, which won their meeting this season 62-32 in December.

No matter what team stands in Southwest’s way in the district tournament, Hunzeker’s motivation will be at an all-time high. Always a team player, the senior is quick to point out a trip to the state title would mean a lot to his younger teammates or for a Southwest program that has only qualified once in school history (2009).

But, for those players who truly give their all to a program, there’s only one place their career should end — at the state tournament.

“It’s definitely motivated me; I’d love to make it and play at PBA,” Hunzeker said. “I think it’d be a great experience for the whole team because we’re really young and it’d be good for all those guys to see what it’s like.”

