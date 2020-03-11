All Thursday, Friday boys state tournament games to be streamed on NFHS Network

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday night that all boys state basketball tournament first round and semifinal games on Thursday and Friday will be available free of charge on the NFHS Network.

Games can be viewed by accessing the NFHS at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/associations/nsaa. Upon the recommendation of local health agencies, the NSAA decided earlier Wednesday to restrict admission to the state tournament, allowing only immediate family members of players and coaches into the games to curb the spread of the coronavirus.