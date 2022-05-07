 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-state guard Cale Jacobsen walking on for Nebraska basketball

Kearney Catholic vs Ashland-Greenwood, 3.10

Ashland-Greenwood's Cale Jacobsen looks for an opening in the Kearney Catholic defense during a Class C-1 semifinal on March 10, 2022 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. 

 GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star

It's been a whirlwind end to Cale Jacobsen's senior year at Ashland-Greenwood, and the all-state guard now has his college decision figured out too.

Jacobsen announced on Saturday that he will be walking on at Nebraska, choosing the Huskers over Division I offers from North Dakota and Holy Cross. 

The recruiting attention for Jacobsen came after he set a C-1 postseason record with 43 points in the state semifinals and led Ashland-Greenwood to a C-1 state title. Nebraska assistant coach Nate Loenser was in attendance for that state tournament run, and the Huskers extended a walk-on opportunity to Jacobsen not long after.

He joins Elkhorn South's Henry Burt as another in-state walk-on for the Huskers' 2022 class.

Check back for updates to this story.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

