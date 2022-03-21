After winning back-to-back championships, Millard North boys basketball coach Tim Cannon announces retirement

For much of his legendary coaching career, Tim Cannon was always chasing after a state championship.

After winning back-to-back Class A state championships with Millard North, Cannon announced his retirement on Monday. A longtime fixture of Omaha high school boys basketball, Cannon led Omaha Cathedral and Omaha Bryan to runner-up finishes at the state tournament before taking over the Millard North program in 2013.

Under Cannon's leadership, the Mustangs reached new heights never seen before in school history. Following yet another runner-up finish in 2020, Millard North captured the school's first boys basketball state title last year before capturing back-to-back titles with a win over Bellevue West less than two weeks ago.

After the win, Cannon said he'd have to take some time to think about his future and discuss with his wife, Shirley. The decision to retire comes with the knowledge that after 43 years of coaching, Cannon can end his career on top of the high school basketball landscape.

