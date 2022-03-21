 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BOYS PREP HOOPS

After winning back-to-back championships, Millard North boys basketball coach Tim Cannon announces retirement

  • Updated
  • 0
Millard North vs. Bellevue West, 3.12

Millard North coach Tim Cannon shouts instructions to his team against Bellevue West in the third quarter during the Class A boys championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena on March 12.

 KENNETH FERRIERA, Journal Star

For much of his legendary coaching career, Tim Cannon was always chasing after a state championship.

After winning back-to-back Class A state championships with Millard North, Cannon announced his retirement on Monday. A longtime fixture of Omaha high school boys basketball, Cannon led Omaha Cathedral and Omaha Bryan to runner-up finishes at the state tournament before taking over the Millard North program in 2013.

Under Cannon's leadership, the Mustangs reached new heights never seen before in school history. Following yet another runner-up finish in 2020, Millard North captured the school's first boys basketball state title last year before capturing back-to-back titles with a win over Bellevue West less than two weeks ago.

After the win, Cannon said he'd have to take some time to think about his future and discuss with his wife, Shirley. The decision to retire comes with the knowledge that after 43 years of coaching, Cannon can end his career on top of the high school basketball landscape.

People are also reading…

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The ultimate game changer: Robotic umpires

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News