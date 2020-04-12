After sitting out this past season, Oman now ready to say he's retired as basketball coach

Norfolk won the 1987 state tournament, while the Islanders claimed crowns in 1999 and 2002.

Oman’s career started at Table Rock in 1969, where among the players he coached in his three seasons there was Lynn Binder, the grandfather of current Auburn two-time all-state guard Cam Binder.

From there, Oman coached four seasons at Wilber-Clatonia, a stint that made him Dana Altman’s high school coach. Oman has remained close to Altman throughout his rise in the coaching ranks at both Creighton and Oregon.

In fact, Altman offered Oman a spot on his staff at Marshall, his first Division I head coaching job in 1989. Oman turned it down to remain at Norfolk.

“I’m a little biased, but I think Dana is one of the best college basketball coaches in the country,” Oman said. “We still keep in close contact. We usually see each other every year at Wilber Czech Days, we try to get to some Oregon games when we can, and we spent five or six days with him when Ben was younger and went out to Oregon for Dana’s camp.”