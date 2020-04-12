After sitting out this past season, Oman now ready to say he's retired as basketball coach

Dave Oman wasn’t ready to label himself as a retired basketball coach a year ago when Centura decided it wanted the boys basketball coach on staff as a full-time teacher as well.
Oman had just finished his 50th season on the bench in 2019, but it doesn’t appear there will be a 51st. He sat out this past winter, but nothing has materialized in terms of landing a head coaching position around the Grand Island area. His wife, Maureen, is an elementary school principal in Grand Island, so his search hasn’t been statewide.
“It looks like I’m done,” the 73-year-old Oman said this past week.
“I thought I had another eight or 10 years left, but I guess not,” added Oman, who guided a young Centura team to a 16-8 record in his final season in 2019, losing by two points in the district final to Sutton. Oman’s son, Ben, was a senior honorable mention all-state guard for the Centurions in 2019.
“I just enjoy doing it (coaching). When basketball gets in your blood, it’s hard to give it up.”
Oman, an Omaha native, is eighth on the career Nebraska boys basketball coaching list with 583 victories. The 2002 Journal Star boys high school coach of the year holds the distinction of being the only coach in the past 50 years to lead two different schools (Norfolk and Grand Island) to Class A state titles in a career.
Norfolk won the 1987 state tournament, while the Islanders claimed crowns in 1999 and 2002.
Oman’s career started at Table Rock in 1969, where among the players he coached in his three seasons there was Lynn Binder, the grandfather of current Auburn two-time all-state guard Cam Binder.
From there, Oman coached four seasons at Wilber-Clatonia, a stint that made him Dana Altman’s high school coach. Oman has remained close to Altman throughout his rise in the coaching ranks at both Creighton and Oregon.
In fact, Altman offered Oman a spot on his staff at Marshall, his first Division I head coaching job in 1989. Oman turned it down to remain at Norfolk.
“I’m a little biased, but I think Dana is one of the best college basketball coaches in the country,” Oman said. “We still keep in close contact. We usually see each other every year at Wilber Czech Days, we try to get to some Oregon games when we can, and we spent five or six days with him when Ben was younger and went out to Oregon for Dana’s camp.”
Oman spent 33 seasons coaching Class A basketball — 22 at Norfolk (1976-98) and 11 at Grand Island (1998-2009). At Norfolk, Oman had former Nebraska quarterback and current NFL official Clete Blakeman and Panthers athletic director Ben Ries, a three-year all-state player for Oman in the mid-1990s.
Oman’s stint at Grand Island was highlighted by Wes Wilkinson, a Super-State player who went on to play at Nebraska and professionally overseas.
Oman finished at the Class C level with three seasons at Doniphan-Trumbull and the last seven at Centura. Oman retired from teaching during his time at Doniphan-Trumbull.
Even though he’s retired from coaching basketball, Oman said he plans to continue substitute teaching and working as a high school volleyball official this coming fall as well as a 2021 state track meet official in the discus.
Oman was also a football official for 40 years before knee replacement surgery forced him to give that up.
“I don’t plan on slowing down,” he said.
