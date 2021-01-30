After quiet bus ride, Millard North makes noise on court to topple Lincoln North Star

Millard North coach Tim Cannon said the bus was quiet Saturday on the way to Lincoln North Star, which isn't surprising considering the Class A No. 1 Mustangs suffered their first boys basketball loss of the season less than 24 hours earlier to Bellevue West.
The Mustangs ended up making plenty of noise on the court, however, taking out their frustrations in an 89-49 victory over the Navigators to improve to 17-1 this season.
“They were very disappointed and there was a lot of emotion because they’d been looking forward to playing that game for a long time,” said Cannon, whose team beat No. 2 Bellevue West in double overtime to take the Metro Conference holiday tournament title earlier this month but fell at home to the Thunderbirds 81-69 on Friday night.
“They had a quiet determination to play well today,” Cannon added. “We did some things today that we didn’t do last night, like move the ball and play with some defensive intensity. We had a bunch of different guys get involved offensively (against North Star), which was nice to see.”
Millard North lost to Bellevue West 64-62 in last year’s state championship game, a contest the Mustangs led by 14 points midway through the fourth quarter. The loss Friday night brought back painful memories of that game.
“I had that awful feeling last night just like we had after the state tournament,” said 6-foot-7 senior Saint Thomas, who had 21 points and six assists against the Navigators (7-6).
“I knew after that, we would come out and play hard, just not tonight, but the rest of the season.”
Thomas was part of an offensive attack Saturday that shot 66% from the field (39-of-59) and dished out 27 assists.
The Mustangs’ other high-level Division I college prospect, 6-5 senior guard Hunter Sallis, also shined. Sallis finished with a game-high 25 points, hitting 12 of 16 shots from all three levels. He grabbed seven rebounds to help the taller Mustangs to a 40-24 advantage on the boards.
Sallis had 10 points in the first quarter in leading Millard North to a 24-10 lead after eight minutes. The Mustangs held a 41-25 cushion at halftime, but then exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to open up a 72-40 bulge.
Millard North had eight dunks in the game, six of which came in the third quarter when the Mustangs were able to get their transition game going in high gear.
“I know how bad we wanted it, especially how hard we worked all week. It hurt us,” Sallis said, referring to the Bellevue West game. “It just builds the fire in us going forward. We’re grateful it’s not March, and that maybe we can get another chance.”
Kwat Abdelkarim paced the Gators with 15 points, while 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons added 11 points and a team-high seven rebounds.
“We just couldn’t do anything against the size and length Millard North has inside,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. The Mustangs blocked seven shots.
“They have so many weapons and things just got away from us there in both first and third quarters,” he added. “They’re so talented with so many playmakers, I’ve seen them do that to most of the teams on their schedule.”