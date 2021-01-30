After quiet bus ride, Millard North makes noise on court to topple Lincoln North Star

“I had that awful feeling last night just like we had after the state tournament,” said 6-foot-7 senior Saint Thomas, who had 21 points and six assists against the Navigators (7-6).

“I knew after that, we would come out and play hard, just not tonight, but the rest of the season.”

Thomas was part of an offensive attack Saturday that shot 66% from the field (39-of-59) and dished out 27 assists.

The Mustangs’ other high-level Division I college prospect, 6-5 senior guard Hunter Sallis, also shined. Sallis finished with a game-high 25 points, hitting 12 of 16 shots from all three levels. He grabbed seven rebounds to help the taller Mustangs to a 40-24 advantage on the boards.

Sallis had 10 points in the first quarter in leading Millard North to a 24-10 lead after eight minutes. The Mustangs held a 41-25 cushion at halftime, but then exploded for 31 points in the third quarter to open up a 72-40 bulge.

Millard North had eight dunks in the game, six of which came in the third quarter when the Mustangs were able to get their transition game going in high gear.