After first conference title in school history, Central City hopes for more additions to the trophy case

When the Central City boys basketball team returned to school on Monday with some hardware, it didn’t have to make room in the trophy case — at least, not from basketball trophies.

The Bison secured the LouPlatte Conference Tournament title last week with wins over St. Paul, Wood River and Class C-2 No. 6 Doniphan-Trumbull, marking the school’s first-ever conference championship in boys basketball.

To make matters even more impressive, it couldn’t have happened without a game-winning shot that will go down in school history. Tied 43-43 with Wood River in the semifinal round, Central City coach BJ Blase drew up an inbounds play with two seconds remaining trying to set up a lob at the rim for junior forward Kenai Kearney.

The pass narrowly missed Kearney, bounced once and found the hands of junior Ashton Gragg in the corner of the court. Without hesitation, Gragg threw up the shot and found nothing but net, good for a game-winner that immediately brought the entire Central City student section to him for a joyous celebration.

“Yeah, it wasn’t intended to go to him, but it’s history now and it’s a pretty awesome moment that he’ll never forget as long as he lives,” Blase said.

It still took another hard-fought 49-46 over Doniphan-Trumbull in the finals to secure the conference title, but it’s safe to say the dramatic win over Wood River only served to increase the team’s confidence that has been building for over a month.

After a difficult stretch in late December, where a combination of minor injuries and illness led to Central City losing four games over a two-week stretch, the No. 10 Bison (17-5) have now won 12 games in a row and join the Class C-1 ratings for the first time this season.

“Winning gives you a lot of confidence, so our kids were ready to play and they knew our opponents really well; they wanted to come in and win it, and they definitely met their goal,” Blase said.

Leading the Central City charge this season is one of the most talented young players in the entire state, sophomore guard Ayden Zikmund. While he’s already averaging 17.5 points per game this season, Blase sees unlimited potential for Zikmund due to how hard the young guard works. He’s often the last player out of the gym after practice and is one of Central City’s most vocal leaders on the court.

In terms of leadership, it’s an all-around effort for a Central City team that has just one senior this season. However, that relationship reveals something deeper about the Bison – they are a team full of players who truly care about each other.

When senior Seth Glass transferred to Central City from Sidney after his freshman season, the basketball team pooled their money to buy him an Xbox so they’d all be able to play video games together as a team, something that shows their unity even off the court.

“That just kind of tells you how good these kids are in our program,” Blase said. “They’re just great with our youth and our program overall; they love being around basketball.”

The good news is that the longer they keep winning, the longer the season is too. Only two regular-season games remain before Central City hosts a subdistrict that includes Broken Bow, Centura, Ord and St. Paul.

It’s been a very long time since Central City last played in a state tournament — the Bison’s last appearance came in 1947 — but that isn’t stopping this year’s team from dreaming.

After all, wouldn’t a district title look great next to the new conference championship plaque in the trophy case?

“Obviously, what we accomplished last week was great and we understand the feeling of winning a championship now,” Blase said. “Hopefully that can be motivation for the next two weeks, because these guys have done a great job of rising to the occasion.”

