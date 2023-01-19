After challenging start to season, Pius X boys stay hot with second win over No. 10 Southwest

Lincoln Pius X forward Treyson Anderson had one thing on his mind when the ball found his hands late in the Thunderbolts' game against Lincoln Southwest.

"I wanted to make a statement," the 6-foot-9 junior said.

Anderson did that, flushing a one-handed jam with 15 seconds left to give his team a statement of its own in a 57-53 win over the Class A No. 10 Silver Hawks Thursday at Pius X High School.

The Bolts have now beaten Southwest twice in a 10-game stretch that has seen them go 8-2 after a 2-3 start to the year.

"Our schedule has set us up for the back half of the season," Pius X coach Adam Brill said. "We had a really tough front end of the season with our schedule, and with the guys that we had coming in, and losing the guys that we did, it was really good experience to play the really good teams."

Pius X's growth in the tough early portion of the season showed Thursday.

Southwest’s 13-3 first-quarter run was answered by a 12-0 Pius X spurt to start the second quarter that forced the Silver Hawks to burn two timeouts. Anderson scored seven points in Pius X’s run, including a steal and one-handed jam to give the Bolts a 19-14 lead.

Southwest then went running again, ripping off a 10-2 spurt in a little more than two minutes to retake the lead. The final points in the run came on Chuck Love’s contested 22-footer from the wing with 43 seconds left in the half.

It was back and forth again to start the third quarter, with Pius X scoring five quick points to start a string of nine lead changes in the third period alone.

The Bolts went ahead for good with a five-point possession to end the third quarter, getting a three-point play from Anderson and a pair of free throws from Jackson Kessler after a Southwest technical foul to turn a 39-38 deficit into a 43-39 lead.

Anderson scored nine of his 18 points in the third quarter. He finished the game with seven rebounds and a blocked shot, and altered several other Southwest attempts.

Pius X extended its advantage to 51-41 with 3:30 left before Southwest rallied again.

"We've got to tighten some things up and trust our methods and trust our teaching and our skills, but we found a way to win there at the end and seal the deal," Brill said.

Back-to-back three-pointers from Karter Chamberlain and Love cut the deficit to four. A pair of buckets from Lukas Helms and a couple of missed free throws from Pius X, and the lead was down to 55-53 with 23 seconds left with the Bolts struggling to break Southwest's full-court pressure.

Love had 11 points at the break, and finished with a team-high 18. Helms added 12, but no other Silver Hawk reached double figures.

Kessler had 17 points and seven rebounds for Pius X.

"We really wanted that win. And we went out and competed, and that's all that matters, really," Anderson said. "It's fun; it's a good atmosphere. I like it a lot."