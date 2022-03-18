After achieving ‘ultimate challenge,’ Lincoln North Star boys basketball coach Tony Quattrocchi retiring after 19 seasons

For as long as there's been a Lincoln North Star boys basketball program, there's only been one man in charge.

That'll change next season. After 19 seasons as the Navigators' head basketball coach, Tony Quattrocchi announced Friday that he plans to retire from coaching to focus on his teaching career as North Star's chair of the social studies department.

“It was the ultimate challenge as a head coach to start a Class A program 19 years ago; Lincoln North Star is a special, special place for me and will continue to be,” Quattrocchi said.

Including his days as an assistant coach, Quattrocchi’s coaching career spanned 32 seasons. After taking on new responsibilities as a department chair and maintaining his mowing business, Quattrocchi came to the decision he’d be unable to continue pursuing all three time-consuming activities.

“I had to step away from one of those things to be fair to my family because I couldn’t keep doing all those things,” Quattrocchi said. “I’ve always told my players to do things with two feet in, and it was getting more and more difficult for me to do that.”

There’s no doubt that relationships built through athletics help mold coaches and players into who they are today, and Quattrocchi has been part of that journey for hundreds at North Star. Going back to his time as an assistant coach under legendary Lincoln Southeast coach Jeff Smith, Quattrocchi now has a coaching tree of his own.

Former North Star assistant Alex Bahe has led the Southwest boys basketball program since 2016, and former assistant Zach Limbach has also gone on to become Lincoln East’s athletic director. There are many others whose journeys crossed paths with Quattrocchi, including Hampton's hall of fame coach Jerry Eickhoff who spent time as a volunteer assistant while his grandson was on the team.

After his graduation, Eric Eickhoff is one of many former Navigator players who later joined the North Star coaching staff.

The Navigators produced four Division I commits under Quattrocchi's leadership: Tyler Bullock (Omaha), Triston Simpson (South Dakota), Josiah Allick (UMKC) and Donovan Williams (Oklahoma State), but it’s been even more rewarding for Quattrocchi to see players find their passion in any field.

“We have kids coming from all different backgrounds and work on playing team basketball, so I’m very proud of that,” he said. “We’ve had some incredibly talented players, but it’s some of those players who just went on to be great members of society who are special too.”

While he plans to keep impacting young people through his work in the classroom, there’s no doubt Quattrocchi will miss the chance to connect with players through athletics.

Under his leadership, North Star made three state tournament appearances including semifinal finishes in 2012 and 2019. The only other Lincoln school to make an appearance in the semifinal round of the Class A boys basketball state tournament during that period was Lincoln Northeast in 2015. The buzz around the school in 2019 and the large student section that filled up Pinnacle Bank Arena was truly unforgettable for Quattrocchi.

He’s hopeful that the Navigators will achieve those heights again soon. While Quattrocchi won’t be leading the charge on the sideline, he has a new role to look forward to — the Navigators’ No. 1 fan.

“The program’s in good hands; there’s great people at North Star and we have some great players coming back that I’m excited for,” Quattrocchi said. “I’ll still be a huge North Star boys basketball fan and will be very supportive of everybody who’s there. I’ll still be in the building; that’s not going to change.”

