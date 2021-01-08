After 20-point loss one week ago, No. 6 Waverly boys flip script to beat No. 2 Norris in Class B showdown

FIRTH — As the Waverly boys basketball team prepared to play its second game in eight days against conference foe Norris, the question for the Vikings was what would change from their last meeting, a 56-36 Norris win?
Waverly sophomore Preston Harms didn’t score a single point in the loss a week ago, but his pair of fourth-quarter three-pointers led the Vikings to a 50-41 win Friday night.
“He stepped up when they were making a little run, and that’s a sophomore making a big shot twice in the fourth quarter,” Waverly head coach Ryan Reeder said. “I thought he was phenomenal tonight.”
The emphasis for Waverly (8-1) throughout the night was to play with energy, and the Vikings delivered as their 2-3 zone defense forced 10 turnovers and frustrated Norris (6-1) offensively all night long.
Norris senior Trey Deveaux spent much of the first half on the bench after picking up three fouls, and Waverly took a 23-18 lead into halftime. After the Titans cut the deficit to three points, Waverly countered with a 9-0 run powered by second-chance opportunities.
Viking centers Hogan Wingrove and Treyton Cockerill combined for 14 points and 14 rebounds as their efforts on the offensive glass gave Waverly an edge in the paint. They also defended Deveaux well, holding the 17-point-per-game scorer to just one made field goal and six points.
Brayson Mueller also made just one field goal as he finished with eight points, while CJ Hood led Norris with 11. The Titans shot 2-for-17 from three-point range and 11-for-45 (24%) overall, their worst shooting performance so far this season.
“You hold two guys who have just been studs lately to two made baskets, you have to give credit to our guys who just played balls to the wall,” Reeder said. “…we wanted to make it a half-court game and make them grind it out.”
Still, Norris didn’t make it easy for Waverly as the Titans trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter. A step back three-pointer from Harms re-extended the lead to 41-31, and he made another three-pointer minutes later to put Waverly up 44-35.
Harms led all players with 12 points and senior Andrew Hefflinger added 10 more in a 20-for-43 (46.5%) shooting night for the Vikings.
“If you want to win big games against teams like Norris, you have to play hard, and we did,” Reeder said. “It’s a great team win for us.”
No. 1 Norris girls 50, No. 10 Waverly 29
Top-ranked Norris (8-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 50-29 win over Waverly (4-6). Maddy Collier led Norris with 12 points and Kalli Kroeker added nine more while Abbie Carter led Waverly with six points.