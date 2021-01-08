After 20-point loss one week ago, No. 6 Waverly boys flip script to beat No. 2 Norris in Class B showdown

Brayson Mueller also made just one field goal as he finished with eight points, while CJ Hood led Norris with 11. The Titans shot 2-for-17 from three-point range and 11-for-45 (24%) overall, their worst shooting performance so far this season.

“You hold two guys who have just been studs lately to two made baskets, you have to give credit to our guys who just played balls to the wall,” Reeder said. “…we wanted to make it a half-court game and make them grind it out.”

Still, Norris didn’t make it easy for Waverly as the Titans trailed by seven points in the fourth quarter. A step back three-pointer from Harms re-extended the lead to 41-31, and he made another three-pointer minutes later to put Waverly up 44-35.

Harms led all players with 12 points and senior Andrew Hefflinger added 10 more in a 20-for-43 (46.5%) shooting night for the Vikings.

“If you want to win big games against teams like Norris, you have to play hard, and we did,” Reeder said. “It’s a great team win for us.”

No. 1 Norris girls 50, No. 10 Waverly 29

Top-ranked Norris (8-1) bounced back from its first loss of the season with a 50-29 win over Waverly (4-6). Maddy Collier led Norris with 12 points and Kalli Kroeker added nine more while Abbie Carter led Waverly with six points.

