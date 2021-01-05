Adonis Jones' late three-pointers carry Lincoln Northeast past East in 51-50 battle

When the Lincoln Northeast boys basketball team needs a big play late in games, it could rely on its dominant point guard, or perhaps its towering forward.
Instead, the Rockets often turn to junior guard Adonis Jones in big moments, fitting for a player head coach Monte Ritchie describes as a “spark plug” and “electric.”
With Northeast struggling offensively against Lincoln East, Jones’ pair of three-pointers in the fourth quarter and big plays on defense led the Rockets to a narrow 51-50 victory over East on Tuesday night.
“Adonis has been lights-out all year; he always seems to make a play when we need one,” Ritchie said.
Playing its first game in almost a week, Northeast (5-1) dealt with a stingy Spartan defense that held the Rockets far below their season average of 75 points per game. Much of the work came from junior Brayden McPhail in shutting down Northeast’s Pierce Bazil, who entered the contest averaging 25 points per game.
“Brayden was physical, he stayed in front and I thought he played extremely well defensively,” East head coach Jeff Campbell said.
Bazil was joined by senior forward Connor Renard for a team-high 11 points, but he only shot 4-for-11 from the field. Meanwhile, despite four different Spartans scoring in the first quarter, East’s offense quickly became the Carter Glenn show.
Glenn was the only East (1-4) player to score in the second quarter as he single-handedly out-scored Northeast 13-6 while claiming a 32-28 halftime lead. However, no other Spartan scored a field goal until midway through the fourth quarter, meaning Glenn went nearly 20 in-game minutes as the team’s only scorer.
He finished with a game-high 28 points on 10-for-21 shooting, but his efficiency slowed late thanks to defensive adjustments from Northeast.
“He’s an ultimate competitor who isn’t scared to take the big shot, and that’s awesome,” Campbell said. “The rest of our guys need to not wait around though for him when a team like Northeast is trying to take him away.”
While the second and third quarters belonged to Glenn, the fourth quarter was Jones’ time to shine. In addition to his pair of three-pointers he forced a pair of late turnovers, including a charge from Glenn with under a minute remaining.
With Bazil and Renard scoring far below their season averages, seven different Rockets stepped up to record buckets in the win. The 9-for-25 (36%) shooting night from 3-point range wasn’t the best Northeast has had this season, but it was just enough for the Rockets to defeat one of their rivals.
“I thought in the second half we did a better job of getting our shots, because earlier in the game we were casting (them),” Ritchie said. “We knew it was going to be close because any time East and Northeast play it’s a battle.”