Abdelkarim's hot start helps Navigators put away Lincoln High

Kwat Abdelkarim got off to a subpar start this season, at least according to his standards.

The 6-foot-3 Lincoln North Star standout senior guard is determined not to let it happen again.

Abdelkarim went off for 30 points, 20 of which came in the first half as he led the Navigators to a 70-53 boys basketball victory at Lincoln High on Tuesday night in the final game for both teams leading into the five-day Christmas moratorium.

Abdelkarim was held to 10 points in a 29-point season-opening loss at No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Friday. The next day, he scored 28 points in a win against Omaha South before his latest performance against the Links.

“I’m really not trying to force anything and just let the game come to me,” said the left-handed Abdelkarim, who was 7-of-13 from the field overall, 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line and 13-of-15 at the free-throw line, leading a 27-of-33 North Star effort at the line.

After the first game, “I needed to pick my spots better, not try to over-dribble and using my teammates a little more because they’ve got my back,” Abdelkarim added.