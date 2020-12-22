Abdelkarim's hot start helps Navigators put away Lincoln High

Kwat Abdelkarim got off to a subpar start this season, at least according to his standards.
The 6-foot-3 Lincoln North Star standout senior guard is determined not to let it happen again.
Abdelkarim went off for 30 points, 20 of which came in the first half as he led the Navigators to a 70-53 boys basketball victory at Lincoln High on Tuesday night in the final game for both teams leading into the five-day Christmas moratorium.
Abdelkarim was held to 10 points in a 29-point season-opening loss at No. 6 Lincoln Pius X on Friday. The next day, he scored 28 points in a win against Omaha South before his latest performance against the Links.
“I’m really not trying to force anything and just let the game come to me,” said the left-handed Abdelkarim, who was 7-of-13 from the field overall, 3-of-6 from beyond the three-point line and 13-of-15 at the free-throw line, leading a 27-of-33 North Star effort at the line.
After the first game, “I needed to pick my spots better, not try to over-dribble and using my teammates a little more because they’ve got my back,” Abdelkarim added.
Two of those teammates — fellow senior guard Josh Brown and 6-8 sophomore Brennon Clemmons — also scored in double figures. Brown had 15 point to go with his team-high seven rebounds, while Clemmons netted 12.
Abdelkarim’s driving kept the Lincoln High defense on edge all night, and it was the key ingredient to the Gators’ 18-4 start in the first 5½ minutes of the game. He scored 10 of those points, a string that included a three-point play and a three-point basket from top of the key.
Lincoln High (0-3) cut the deficit to 41-32 with 5:28 left in the third quarter on an offensive rebound and basket from JR Gatnoor. North Star (2-1), however, responded with 12 consecutive points to open up its largest lead of the game, 53-32, after a pair of free throws from Abdelkarim with 1:09 remaining in the third.
“Lincoln High did some good things, but I wasn’t pleased with how we kept letting them back in the game after our initial run,” North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi said. “I thought we started the game focused and then answered when they made the run in the third quarter.
“We have to get more consistent, but it’s still very early,” the North Star coach added. “We’ve only had two weeks (of practice) instead of the five we’d normally have at this point.”
Antonio Murillo, a 6-3 junior, came off the bench to score 14 points to pace the Links, while teammates Livon Ramsey and G Gatnoor added eight each.