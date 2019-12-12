Abdelkarim gives Lincoln North Star lift as Gators hold off Lincoln High

With Super-State guard and Nebraska recruit Donovan Williams not returning to the court until after Jan. 1 because of his offseason knee surgery, Kwat Abdelkarim is filling the role as Lincoln North Star’s go-to player quite nicely.

The 6-foot-3 junior guard scored 29 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to help the Class A No. 7 Navigators hold off a furious Lincoln High rally and defeat the Links 69-58 in a boys basketball game at Earl Johnson Gym on Thursday night.

“With Donovan out, we give Kwat a lot of options in terms of him getting to the basket,” said North Star coach Tony Quattrocchi, whose team improved to 3-0. “He made some key plays there in the fourth quarter driving to the hoop and then making free throws at the end.”

The Gators scored the game’s first 11 points and led 19-1 late in the opening period before the Links (0-3) began chipping away at the deficit. Lincoln High got as close as seven late in the first half before North Star scored the final four points of the second period on a basket and a pair of free throws by Luke Juracek to take a 35-24 lead into intermission.

