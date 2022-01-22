A previous loss to East served as a wake-up call to Lincoln High, which returned the favor in a girls hoops clash

Lincoln High combined to make six threes in the second half when it outscored East 32-19. Ariana Hoagland and Dyvine Harris also made threes in the second half for the Links.

East beat Lincoln High earlier in the season 42-40 in the conference tournament. But Lincoln High has won five of six games since then.

“It was after this game that we talked about how we need to come in early and stay late and get more shots up,” Kelley said. “Since then our kids have done a tremendous job of buying into that and understanding that how we’re being guarded that it’s going be imperative for us to make shots down the stretch.”

Briauna Robinson added 11 points for the Links, and Harris scored 10.

Campbell led East (7-8) with 17 points.

East boys 68, Lincoln High 45

Sophomore guard Carter Mick scored 18 points and made three three-pointers to lead the Spartans.

Carter Tempelmeyer added 14 points and Jared Townsley had 10.

East (7-5) made nine three-pointers and pulled away when the Spartans held Lincoln High to five points in the second quarter.