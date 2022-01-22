A previous loss to East served as a wake-up call to Lincoln High, which returned the favor in a girls hoops clash

To start the fourth quarter, the Lincoln High girls basketball team was in a tight game against Lincoln East.
Then Nyawarge Jock hit three straight three-pointers in the opening two minutes of the final period, and the game wasn’t close anymore.
Jock made four total three-pointers and scored 14 points to lead Class A No. 5 Lincoln High to a 49-35 win at East on Saturday afternoon.
Lincoln High is the highest-ranked Class A girls team in the city and improved to 11-2 with the win.
Jock’s hot shooting allowed the Links to quickly stretch a five-point to lead to 14 points, and was integral in the Links’ 12-0 run to start the fourth quarter.
“I felt really confident in my shot,” Jock said. “The coaches believe in me.”
This isn't the first time Jock has gotten hot from three-point range. Earlier this season, she made five threes in a game against Millard North.
“I’m just happy for the kid,” Lincoln High coach Dominique Kelley said. “She works incredibly hard and is very selfless. She guarded their team’s best player (Matalynn Campbell) and chased her around for 32 minutes. I’m superproud of her.”
Lincoln High combined to make six threes in the second half when it outscored East 32-19. Ariana Hoagland and Dyvine Harris also made threes in the second half for the Links.
East beat Lincoln High earlier in the season 42-40 in the conference tournament. But Lincoln High has won five of six games since then.
“It was after this game that we talked about how we need to come in early and stay late and get more shots up,” Kelley said. “Since then our kids have done a tremendous job of buying into that and understanding that how we’re being guarded that it’s going be imperative for us to make shots down the stretch.”
Briauna Robinson added 11 points for the Links, and Harris scored 10.
Campbell led East (7-8) with 17 points.
East boys 68, Lincoln High 45
Sophomore guard Carter Mick scored 18 points and made three three-pointers to lead the Spartans.
Carter Tempelmeyer added 14 points and Jared Townsley had 10.
East (7-5) made nine three-pointers and pulled away when the Spartans held Lincoln High to five points in the second quarter.
Marcelus McCulley led Lincoln High (3-11) with 11 points.
