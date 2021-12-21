A passion for coaching and 'a lot of really good kids' adds up to 700 wins for FCSH's Doug Goltz

Jakob Jordan, the Irish’s standout point guard, has seen a lot of these wins. Goltz is his uncle and they live across the street from each other. They got a chance to enjoy an early Christmas present before getting together on Christmas Day with the family.

What makes Goltz such a great coach?

“It’s everything,” said Jordan, who had 13 points Tuesday. “The countless hours of film that he puts in so he can help us understand the teams we play, just the way he coaches. He coaches you tough, which is good, but he also throws a learning aspect at you, not just in basketball, but in life. He’s always showing you how to do things and improve better, and it just transitions to the court and life.”

When the final buzzer sounded Tuesday, and Goltz shook hands with the opposing coach for the 883rd time in a varsity basketball game, Tri County announced the 700-win milestone, which goes to show the respect those around the state have for Goltz and his program.

“I have a ton of respect for Tri County, their administration, their program,” Goltz said. “They’re top-notch, and for them to do that tonight with us being the visiting team, I thought that was, really, really neat.”