'A mini-state tournament': Centennial Conference boys tournament could once again forecast what happens in March

“They played as well as any Kearney Catholic team I’ve seen,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said of the Stars, who is led by 6-foot-4 junior Brett Mahony at 19.6 points per game average and 7.2 rebounds. “We never really had a chance. Their defense took us out of any kind of offense and they shot very well from perimeter.”

Christian ran into a similar buzz saw when GICC claimed a 57-35 triumph on Dec. 18. GICC boosts one of the most balanced scoring teams in the state as their top six scorers average between 10.1 and 6.1 points per game.

Dei Jengmer, a 6-10 senior, leads GICC with an average of 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. GICC's two returning all-staters from last year's C-2 state runner-up squad — senior guard Russell Martinez and 6-3 senior forward Koby Bales — are at 9.5 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.

“GICC really took it to us defensively and they’re really hard to defend because they have so many weapons,” said Nunnally, whose team is just now getting back to full strength after 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks missed several games earlier month because of illness. Drew Beukelman, a 6-7 senior, paces the Crusaders with his 18 points per game scoring average.