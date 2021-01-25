'A mini-state tournament': Centennial Conference boys tournament could once again forecast what happens in March

Through the years, if a Centennial Conference boys basketball team makes it to Saturday of the conference tournament, there’s also a strong possibility they also can get to Saturday of the state tournament in March.
Since 2014, Centennial Conference schools have won five state championships and finished runner-up two times.
That may be why Lincoln Christian coach Gary Nunnally calls this week’s conference tournament, which finishes with the semifinals and finals at Omaha Concordia on Friday and Saturday, “a mini-state tournament."
“If you do well this week, it can set you up for success later in the season," he added.
There are plenty of state championship candidates in the Centennial field once again, a list led by Class C-2 No. 1 Grand Island Central Catholic (12-2) and C-1 No. 2 Kearney Catholic (15-2).
GICC’s résumé includes wins over B No. 4 Omaha Skutt, C-1 No. 10 Lincoln Christian, C-2 No. 6 Sutton, B ratings contender Northwest, C-1 rating contender Norfolk Catholic and Class A North Platte.
The Crusaders’ difficult slate also has included tough January road losses at Kearney Catholic (56-35 on Jan. 8) and at C-1 No. 3 Adams Central (50-45 in overtime this past Friday).
Kearney Catholic began their current seven-game winning streak with the victory over the Crusaders, a string in which their closest game has been a 20-point margin over Lexington.
“They played as well as any Kearney Catholic team I’ve seen,” GICC coach Tino Martinez said of the Stars, who is led by 6-foot-4 junior Brett Mahony at 19.6 points per game average and 7.2 rebounds. “We never really had a chance. Their defense took us out of any kind of offense and they shot very well from perimeter.”
Christian ran into a similar buzz saw when GICC claimed a 57-35 triumph on Dec. 18. GICC boosts one of the most balanced scoring teams in the state as their top six scorers average between 10.1 and 6.1 points per game.
Dei Jengmer, a 6-10 senior, leads GICC with an average of 10.1 points and 4.8 rebounds. GICC's two returning all-staters from last year's C-2 state runner-up squad — senior guard Russell Martinez and 6-3 senior forward Koby Bales — are at 9.5 and 7.8 points per game, respectively.
“GICC really took it to us defensively and they’re really hard to defend because they have so many weapons,” said Nunnally, whose team is just now getting back to full strength after 7-foot junior Easton Marshbanks missed several games earlier month because of illness. Drew Beukelman, a 6-7 senior, paces the Crusaders with his 18 points per game scoring average.
Christian comes into the conference tournament off an up-and-down week in which they beat B No. 8 Elkhorn on Tuesday, but fell to another Centennial Conference tournament title contender, C-1 No. 9 Concordia, two days later.
“Concordia’s guards can really score it, and we just didn’t play at the level we needed to,” said Nunnally, whose team faces Archbishop Bergan in the opening round of the tournament. “If we expect to reach our goals this week and the end of the season, we need to become more consistent and play well on back-to-back nights.”