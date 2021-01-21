A look at upcoming area basketball tournaments

Basketball
CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Monday's games
Hastings SC at Boys Town, 6 p.m.
Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Columbus Scotus at Aquinas, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Hastings SC/Boys Town winner at Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.
Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Lutheran/Bishop Neumann winner at Omaha Concordia, 6 p.m.
Columbus Scotus/Aquinas winner at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29 games at Omaha Concordia
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 30 game at Omaha Concordia
Championship, 6 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday's games
Aquinas at Bishop Neumann, 6 p.m.
Omaha Concordia at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Aquinas/Bishop Neumann winner at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.
Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.
Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.
Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic winner at Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Omaha Concordia
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Aquinas/Bishop Neumann loser vs. Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic loser, TBA
GICC/Aquinas/Bishop Neumann loser vs. Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic/Archbishop Bergan loser, TBA
CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Monday's games
Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.
Lexington at Seward, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege winner at Adams Central, 7 p.m.
York at Crete, 7:30 p.m.
Schuyler at Northwest, 7 p.m.
Seward/Lexington winner at Aurora, TBA
Jan. 28 games at Aurora
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 30 games at Aurora
Championship, 7:45 p.m.
Third place, 4:15 p.m.
Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Seward/Lexington loser, 11 a.m.
Crete/York loser vs. Northwest/Schuyler loser, 12:45 p.m.
Adams Central/Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Aurora/Seward/Lexington loser, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday's games
Seward at Lexington, 6 p.m.
Schuyler at Aurora, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Lexington/Seward winner at Crete, 6 p.m.
Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.
Northwest at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.
Aurora/Schuyler winner at York, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games at Aurora
Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 30 games at Aurora
Championship, 6 p.m.
Third place, 2:30 p.m.
Lexington/Seward loser vs. Aurora/Schuyler loser, 11 a.m.
Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Adams Central/Northwest loser, 12:45 p.m.
Crete/Lexington/Seward loser vs. York/Aurora/Schuyler loser, 4:15 p.m.
CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Saturday's games
East Butler vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m., Osceola
Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 3 p.m., Osceola
BDS vs. High Plains, 7 p.m., Shelby
Shelby-Rising City vs. Meridian, 3 p.m., Cross County
Giltner vs. Hampton, 3 p.m., Shelby
Tuesday's games
East Butler/Exeter-Milligan winner vs. Cross County, TBA
Nebraska Lutheran/Dorchester winner vs. BDS/High Plains winner, TBA
Shelby-Rising City/Meridian winner vs. McCool Junction, TBA
Giltner/Hampton winner vs. Osceola, TBA
Thursday's games
Semifinals, TBA
Jan. 29 games
Championship, TBA
Third place, TBA
GIRLS
Saturday's games
Hampton vs. Osceola, 1 p.m., Shelby
McCool Junction vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 5 p.m., Osceola
Meridian vs. Giltner, 1 p.m., Cross County
East Butler vs. High Plains, 5 p.m., Shelby
Dorchester vs. Shelby-Rising City, 1 p.m., Osceola
Monday's games
Hampton/Osceola winner vs. Exeter-Milligan, TBA
McCool Junction/Nebraska Lutheran winner vs. Meridian/Giltner winner, TBA
East Butler/High Plains winner vs. BDS, TBA
Dorchester/Shelby-Rising City winner vs. Cross County, TBA
Thursday's games
Semifinals, TBA
Jan. 29 games
Championship, TBA
Third place, TBA
EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Monday's games
Blair at Bennington, 7 p.m.
Elkhorn North at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Bennington/Blair winner at Norris, 7 p.m.
Elkhorn/Elkhorn North winner at Waverly, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Bennington/Blair loser vs. Elkhorn/Elkhorn North winner, TBA
Third place, TBA
Jan. 29 game
At highest remaining boys seed
Championship, 7:15 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday's games
Waverly at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.
Elkhorn at Blair, 6 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Bennington/Waverly winner at Elkhorn North, 6 p.m.
Blair/Elkhorn winner at Norris, 5:30 p.m.
Thursday's game
Bennington/Waverly loser vs. Blair/Elkhorn loser, TBA
Third place, TBA
Jan. 29 game
At highest remaining boys seed
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Monday's games
Whiting, Iowa at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m., Parkview
Omaha Christian vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 7:30 p.m., Brownell Talbot
Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
At Omaha Christian
Parkview Christian/Whiting loser vs. Cornerstone Christian/College View loser, 3 p.m.
Omaha Christian/Heartland Christian loser vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs loser, 4:30 p.m.
Parkview Christian/Whiting winner vs. Cornerstone Christian/College View winner, 6 p.m.
Omaha Christian/Heartland Christian winner vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 7:30 p.m.
Jan. 30 games
At SCC-Lincoln
Championship, 7:30 p.m.
Third place, 4 p.m.
Fifth place, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Saturday's games
Boys Town vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 6 p.m., Omaha Christian
Parkview Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m., Omaha Christian
Omaha Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m., Brownell Talbot
Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot, 6 p.m.
Monday's game
Boys Town/Heartland Christian winner at Whiting, Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
At Omaha Christian
Whiting/Boys Town/Heartland Christian loser vs. Parkview Christian/Cornerstone Christian loser, 3 p.m.
Omaha Christian/College View loser vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs loser, 4:30 p.m.
Whiting/Boys Town/Heartland Christian winner vs. Parkview Christian/Cornerstone Christian winner, 6 p.m.
Omaha Christian/College View winner vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 games
at SCC-Lincoln
Championship, 6 p.m.
Third place, 2:30 p.m.
Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.
NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Saturday's games
Syracuse at Fort Calhoun, TBA
Raymond Central vs. Conestoga, TBA, Fort Calhoun
Monday's games
Syracuse/Fort Calhoun winner at Yutan, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood, 6 p.m.
Arlington at Logan View-SS, 6 p.m.
Raymond Central/Conestoga winner at DC West, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Syracuse/Fort Calhoun loser vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga loser, 6 p.m.
Syracuse/Fort Calhoun/Yutan winner vs. Louisville/Ashland Greenwood winner, 6 p.m.
Arlington/Logan View-SS winner vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga/DC West winner, 6 p.m.
Syracuse/Fort Calhoun/Yutan loser vs. Louisville/Ashland Greenwood loser, 6 p.m.
Arlington/Logan View-SS loser vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga/DC West loser, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 games at Ashland-Greenwood
Championship, 7 p.m.
Third place, 3 p.m.
GIRLS
Saturday's games
Logan View-SS vs. Conestoga, 4:30 p.m., Raymond Central
Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday's games
Logan View-SS/Conestoga winner at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Ashland-Greenwood at DC West, 6 p.m.
Arlington at Louisville, 6 p.m.
Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun winner at Yutan, 6 p.m.
Jan. 29 games
Logan View-SS/Conestoga loser vs. Fort Calhoun/Raymond Central loser, 6 p.m.
Logan View-SS/Conestoga/Syracuse winner vs. Ashland-Greenwood/DC West winner, 6 p.m.
Louisville/Arlington winner vs. Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun/Yutan winner, 6 p.m.
Logan View-SS/Conestoga/Syracuse loser vs. Ashland-Greenwood/DC West loser, 6 p.m.
Louisville/Arlington loser vs. Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun/Yutan loser, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 games at Ashland-Greenwood
Championship, 5 p.m.
Third place, 1 p.m.
TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
BOYS
Tuesday's games
Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6 p.m.
Ralston at Beatrice, 6 p.m.
Thursday's games
Plattsmouth/Nebraska City winner at Wahoo, 7 p.m.
Beatrice/Ralston winner at Platteview, 6 p.m.
Plattsmouth/Nebraska City loser vs. Beatrice/Ralston loser, 6 p.m.
Jan. 30 games
At highest remaining girls seed
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
Third place, 2:30 p.m.
GIRLS
Monday's games
Plattsmouth at Nebraska City, 6 p.m.
Ralston at Platteview, 6 p.m.