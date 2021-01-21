 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
A look at upcoming area basketball tournaments
View Comments
agate

A look at upcoming area basketball tournaments

{{featured_button_text}}

Basketball

CENTENNIAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Monday's games

Hastings SC at Boys Town, 6 p.m.

Bishop Neumann at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Columbus Scotus at Aquinas, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Hastings SC/Boys Town winner at Grand Island CC, 7:45 p.m.

Archbishop Bergan at Lincoln Christian, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Lutheran/Bishop Neumann winner at Omaha Concordia, 6 p.m.

Columbus Scotus/Aquinas winner at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29 games at Omaha Concordia

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 30 game at Omaha Concordia

Championship, 6 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's games

Aquinas at Bishop Neumann, 6 p.m.

Omaha Concordia at Kearney Catholic, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Aquinas/Bishop Neumann winner at Grand Island CC, 6 p.m.

Columbus Scotus at Lincoln Lutheran, 6 p.m.

Lincoln Christian at Hastings SC, 6 p.m.

Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic winner at Archbishop Bergan, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Omaha Concordia

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Aquinas/Bishop Neumann loser vs. Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic loser, TBA

GICC/Aquinas/Bishop Neumann loser vs. Omaha Concordia/Kearney Catholic/Archbishop Bergan loser, TBA

CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Monday's games

Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Lexington at Seward, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege winner at Adams Central, 7 p.m.

York at Crete, 7:30 p.m.

Schuyler at Northwest, 7 p.m.

Seward/Lexington winner at Aurora, TBA

Jan. 28 games at Aurora

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 30 games at Aurora

Championship, 7:45 p.m.

Third place, 4:15 p.m.

Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Seward/Lexington loser, 11 a.m.

Crete/York loser vs. Northwest/Schuyler loser, 12:45 p.m.

Adams Central/Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Aurora/Seward/Lexington loser, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's games

Seward at Lexington, 6 p.m.

Schuyler at Aurora, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Lexington/Seward winner at Crete, 6 p.m.

Holdrege at Columbus Lakeview, 6 p.m.

Northwest at Adams Central, 5:30 p.m.

Aurora/Schuyler winner at York, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games at Aurora

Semifinals, 6 p.m. and 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 30 games at Aurora

Championship, 6 p.m.

Third place, 2:30 p.m.

Lexington/Seward loser vs. Aurora/Schuyler loser, 11 a.m.

Columbus Lakeview/Holdrege loser vs. Adams Central/Northwest loser, 12:45 p.m.

Crete/Lexington/Seward loser vs. York/Aurora/Schuyler loser, 4:15 p.m.

CROSSROADS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Saturday's games

East Butler vs. Exeter-Milligan, 7 p.m., Osceola

Nebraska Lutheran vs. Dorchester, 3 p.m., Osceola

BDS vs. High Plains, 7 p.m., Shelby

Shelby-Rising City vs. Meridian, 3 p.m., Cross County

Giltner vs. Hampton, 3 p.m., Shelby

Tuesday's games

East Butler/Exeter-Milligan winner vs. Cross County, TBA

Nebraska Lutheran/Dorchester winner vs. BDS/High Plains winner, TBA

Shelby-Rising City/Meridian winner vs. McCool Junction, TBA

Giltner/Hampton winner vs. Osceola, TBA

Thursday's games

Semifinals, TBA

Jan. 29 games

Championship, TBA

Third place, TBA

GIRLS

Saturday's games

Hampton vs. Osceola, 1 p.m., Shelby

McCool Junction vs. Nebraska Lutheran, 5 p.m., Osceola

Meridian vs. Giltner, 1 p.m., Cross County

East Butler vs. High Plains, 5 p.m., Shelby

Dorchester vs. Shelby-Rising City, 1 p.m., Osceola

Monday's games

Hampton/Osceola winner vs. Exeter-Milligan, TBA

McCool Junction/Nebraska Lutheran winner vs. Meridian/Giltner winner, TBA

East Butler/High Plains winner vs. BDS, TBA

Dorchester/Shelby-Rising City winner vs. Cross County, TBA

Thursday's games

Semifinals, TBA

Jan. 29 games

Championship, TBA

Third place, TBA

EASTERN MIDLANDS CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Monday's games

Blair at Bennington, 7 p.m.

Elkhorn North at Elkhorn, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Bennington/Blair winner at Norris, 7 p.m.

Elkhorn/Elkhorn North winner at Waverly, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Bennington/Blair loser vs. Elkhorn/Elkhorn North winner, TBA

Third place, TBA

Jan. 29 game

At highest remaining boys seed

Championship, 7:15 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's games

Waverly at Bennington, 5:30 p.m.

Elkhorn at Blair, 6 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Bennington/Waverly winner at Elkhorn North, 6 p.m.

Blair/Elkhorn winner at Norris, 5:30 p.m.

Thursday's game

Bennington/Waverly loser vs. Blair/Elkhorn loser, TBA

Third place, TBA

Jan. 29 game

At highest remaining boys seed

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

FRONTIER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Monday's games

Whiting, Iowa at Parkview Christian, 6 p.m.

Cornerstone Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m., Parkview

Omaha Christian vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 7:30 p.m., Brownell Talbot

Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

At Omaha Christian

Parkview Christian/Whiting loser vs. Cornerstone Christian/College View loser, 3 p.m.

Omaha Christian/Heartland Christian loser vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs loser, 4:30 p.m.

Parkview Christian/Whiting winner vs. Cornerstone Christian/College View winner, 6 p.m.

Omaha Christian/Heartland Christian winner vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 7:30 p.m.

Jan. 30 games

At SCC-Lincoln

Championship, 7:30 p.m.

Third place, 4 p.m.

Fifth place, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Saturday's games

Boys Town vs. Heartland Christian, Iowa, 6 p.m., Omaha Christian

Parkview Christian vs. Cornerstone Christian, 7:30 p.m., Omaha Christian

Omaha Christian vs. College View, 7:30 p.m., Brownell Talbot

Cedar Bluffs at Brownell Talbot, 6 p.m.

Monday's game

Boys Town/Heartland Christian winner at Whiting, Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

At Omaha Christian

Whiting/Boys Town/Heartland Christian loser vs. Parkview Christian/Cornerstone Christian loser, 3 p.m.

Omaha Christian/College View loser vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs loser, 4:30 p.m.

Whiting/Boys Town/Heartland Christian winner vs. Parkview Christian/Cornerstone Christian winner, 6 p.m.

Omaha Christian/College View winner vs. Brownell Talbot/Cedar Bluffs winner, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 games

at SCC-Lincoln

Championship, 6 p.m.

Third place, 2:30 p.m.

Fifth place, 11:30 a.m.

NEBRASKA CAPITOL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Saturday's games

Syracuse at Fort Calhoun, TBA

Raymond Central vs. Conestoga, TBA, Fort Calhoun

Monday's games

Syracuse/Fort Calhoun winner at Yutan, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Ashland-Greenwood, 6 p.m.

Arlington at Logan View-SS, 6 p.m.

Raymond Central/Conestoga winner at DC West, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Syracuse/Fort Calhoun loser vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga loser, 6 p.m.

Syracuse/Fort Calhoun/Yutan winner vs. Louisville/Ashland Greenwood winner, 6 p.m.

Arlington/Logan View-SS winner vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga/DC West winner, 6 p.m.

Syracuse/Fort Calhoun/Yutan loser vs. Louisville/Ashland Greenwood loser, 6 p.m.

Arlington/Logan View-SS loser vs. Raymond Central/Conestoga/DC West loser, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 games at Ashland-Greenwood

Championship, 7 p.m.

Third place, 3 p.m.

GIRLS

Saturday's games

Logan View-SS vs. Conestoga, 4:30 p.m., Raymond Central

Fort Calhoun at Raymond Central, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday's games

Logan View-SS/Conestoga winner at Syracuse, 6 p.m.

Ashland-Greenwood at DC West, 6 p.m.

Arlington at Louisville, 6 p.m.

Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun winner at Yutan, 6 p.m.

Jan. 29 games

Logan View-SS/Conestoga loser vs. Fort Calhoun/Raymond Central loser, 6 p.m.

Logan View-SS/Conestoga/Syracuse winner vs. Ashland-Greenwood/DC West winner, 6 p.m.

Louisville/Arlington winner vs. Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun/Yutan winner, 6 p.m.

Logan View-SS/Conestoga/Syracuse loser vs. Ashland-Greenwood/DC West loser, 6 p.m.

Louisville/Arlington loser vs. Raymond Central/Fort Calhoun/Yutan loser, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 games at Ashland-Greenwood

Championship, 5 p.m.

Third place, 1 p.m.

TRAILBLAZER CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

BOYS

Tuesday's games

Nebraska City at Plattsmouth, 6 p.m.

Ralston at Beatrice, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Plattsmouth/Nebraska City winner at Wahoo, 7 p.m.

Beatrice/Ralston winner at Platteview, 6 p.m.

Plattsmouth/Nebraska City loser vs. Beatrice/Ralston loser, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 games

At highest remaining girls seed

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

Third place, 2:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Monday's games

Plattsmouth at Nebraska City, 6 p.m.

Ralston at Platteview, 6 p.m.

Thursday's games

Nebraska City/Plattsmouth winner at Wahoo, 5:30 p.m.

Platteview/Ralston winner at Beatrice, 6 p.m.

Plattsmouth/Nebraska City loser vs. Ralston/Platteview loser, 6 p.m.

Jan. 30 games

At highest remaining seed

Championship, 4 p.m.

Third place, 1 p.m.

High school basketball logo 2014
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch: Johnson-Brock reacts to winning the Class D-2 state championship

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News