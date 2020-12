A look at schedules for every holiday basketball tournament in the state

It's the holidays, which means one thing: Prep hoops is about to ratchet up. Here's a look at schedules for upcoming holiday tournaments:

HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT SCHEDULES

HEARTLAND ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

BOYS: Dec. 28--No. 9-seeded Norfolk at No. 8 Lincoln East, 2 p.m.; No. 12 Fremont at No. 5 Kearney, 2 p.m.; No. 11 Columbus at No. 6 Lincoln Northeast, 2 p.m.; No. 10 Lincoln High at No. 7 Grand Island, 2 p.m.; Dec. 29--Norfolk/Lincoln East winner at No. 1 Lincoln Pius X, 5 p.m.; Kearney/Fremont winner at No. 4 Lincoln North Star, 2 p.m.; Columbus/Lincoln Northeast winner at No. 3 Lincoln Southeast, 2 p.m.; Lincoln High/Grand Island winner at No. 2 Lincoln Southwest, 5 p.m.; Dec. 30--Semifinals, 2 and 5 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast; Norfolk/Lincoln East loser vs. Lincoln High/Grand Island loser, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast; Fremont/Kearney loser vs. Columbus/Lincoln Northeast loser, 5 p.m., at Lincoln Southeast; Dec. 31--championship, 2 p.m., at Lincoln Northeast.