A look at Friday's Class A Lincoln High vs. Norfolk district play-in boys basketball game and Saturday's area Class B district finals

Class A

Friday

Lincoln High (1-17) at Norfolk (7-15), 5 p.m.: Norfolk is 2-0 against the Links this season, but one victory came in overtime and the other was a two-point decision. Both teams have players who have had outstanding seasons. Norfolk’s Kallan Herman averages 26.2 points per game, while the Links’ Livon Ramsey put up 26 against Lincoln Southwest on Monday to end the regular season. The winner plays at Millard North at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Class B district finals

Saturday

B-1: Elkhorn North (8-13) at No. 2 Norris (17-2), 2 p.m.: As a first-year program full of underclassmen, Elkhorn North has been a competitive team all season, although February has been a little rough for the Wolves, who have a 2-5 record this month, including a 76-51 loss at Norris on Feb. 12. Norris is a senior-laden team that went to state last year, and the Trey Deveaux-led Titans will be looking to play their best basketball of the season with the finish line now in sight and a state championship definitely within reach.