A look at Friday's Class A Lincoln High vs. Norfolk district play-in boys basketball game and Saturday's area Class B district finals

Class A
Friday
Lincoln High (1-17) at Norfolk (7-15), 5 p.m.: Norfolk is 2-0 against the Links this season, but one victory came in overtime and the other was a two-point decision. Both teams have players who have had outstanding seasons. Norfolk’s Kallan Herman averages 26.2 points per game, while the Links’ Livon Ramsey put up 26 against Lincoln Southwest on Monday to end the regular season. The winner plays at Millard North at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Class B district finals
Saturday
B-1: Elkhorn North (8-13) at No. 2 Norris (17-2), 2 p.m.: As a first-year program full of underclassmen, Elkhorn North has been a competitive team all season, although February has been a little rough for the Wolves, who have a 2-5 record this month, including a 76-51 loss at Norris on Feb. 12. Norris is a senior-laden team that went to state last year, and the Trey Deveaux-led Titans will be looking to play their best basketball of the season with the finish line now in sight and a state championship definitely within reach.
B-8: Scottsbluff (13-9) at No. 7 Waverly (14-6), 1 p.m.: Scottsbluff had a seven-game winning streak snapped in a two-point loss to Sidney in the first round of the B-8 subdistrict, a team the Bearcats hammered 64-29 on Feb. 6. Waverly limps into the district final with a 2-4 record in the past six games, including a 51-39 loss at No. 5 Platteview in the subdistrict final Tuesday. Offense has been an issue for the Vikings; they haven’t scored more than 48 points in a game this month. This is a rematch of last year’s district final at Scottsbluff, won by the Bearcats 63-61 in overtime.
B-6: No. 9 Aurora (16-9) at No. 7 Beatrice (15-6), 2 p.m.: Aurora is 8-2 in its last 10 games, but the Huskies’ B-6 subdistrict title didn’t come easy as they beat York by two in the first round and needed overtime to get past Seward. Beatrice came into the postseason with wins over C-1 No. 5 Wahoo and Waverly by 24 last week, but was upset by Nebraska City in the opening round of the B-1 subdistrict Monday. Beatrice won the regular-season matchup 57-35 on Dec. 12.