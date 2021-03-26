A 'hectic' two weeks ends with an announced pledge to Gonzaga on his birthday for Millard North star Hunter Sallis

Then it was between Gonzaga, Creighton, North Carolina and Kentucky in the final days.

It went down to the wire. Sallis, who said weeks ago that March 26 was his announcement day, didn’t make his decision until Monday. Earlier in the day, the Zags, the favorites to win the NCAA Tournament, beat Oklahoma to reach the Sweet 16.

Sallis called the two weeks leading up to his decision "very hectic."

“My mom was just telling me that I need to hurry up and make a decision, I need to get things at least narrowed down,” he said. "And then we watched a lot of college basketball, we watched a lot of film, and that’s what really did it."

Sallis’ relationship with the Gonzaga coaches began to take shape on a Sunday afternoon during a workout during his junior year at Millard North High School. That’s when the coaches got their first look at him up close.

"I hope I set a good impression on (them) at my workout, but (they) definitely liked how I played," said Sallis, who averaged 22.2 points per game as a senior.

Gonzaga assistant coach Roger Powell later attended one of Sallis’ games against Omaha Bryan, and made an offer afterward. It also was the only school Sallis got to visit in person before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.