A busy day on the phone for Grand Island's Traudt includes offers from Nebraska, Creighton

Thank goodness for phone chargers.

The first call of the day came from Wisconsin. And then Isaac Traudt's phone kept buzzing and buzzing. And buzzing.

The 6-foot-8 forward from Grand Island heard from Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Missouri, Kansas State, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Drake, Belmont, Liberty and Northern Colorado. That was the count as of late Monday afternoon, the first day in which college basketball coaches can contact 2022 recruits.

For Traudt, a rising prospect on the national scene, the calls from Nebraska and Creighton included scholarship offers.

"It was a great feeling," Traudt said of the in-state offers. "Especially with them both being the two big in-state programs, and I've developed really good relationships with coach (Doug) McDermott and (Fred) Hoiberg over the past few months."

The timing of the Husker offer surprised Traudt.

"I wasn't expecting it at all," he said. "(Hoiberg) just said he's really excited about my future and that he thinks I'd fit with their style of play, as well."

Traudt has seen his recruiting stock increase greatly over the past few months.