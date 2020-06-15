A busy day on the phone for Grand Island's Traudt includes offers from Nebraska, Creighton

Thank goodness for phone chargers.
The first call of the day came from Wisconsin. And then Isaac Traudt's phone kept buzzing and buzzing. And buzzing.
The 6-foot-8 forward from Grand Island heard from Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, Missouri, Kansas State, Stanford, Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Drake, Belmont, Liberty and Northern Colorado. That was the count as of late Monday afternoon, the first day in which college basketball coaches can contact 2022 recruits.
For Traudt, a rising prospect on the national scene, the calls from Nebraska and Creighton included scholarship offers.
"It was a great feeling," Traudt said of the in-state offers. "Especially with them both being the two big in-state programs, and I've developed really good relationships with coach (Doug) McDermott and (Fred) Hoiberg over the past few months."
The timing of the Husker offer surprised Traudt.
"I wasn't expecting it at all," he said. "(Hoiberg) just said he's really excited about my future and that he thinks I'd fit with their style of play, as well."
Traudt has seen his recruiting stock increase greatly over the past few months.
Despite no AAU activities in the spring, he received offers from Kansas State, Omaha, South Dakota and Drake, among others. Rivals lists him as the No. 118th recruit nationally. Traudt will be able to play in some summer tournaments — he plays club ball for Lincoln Supreme's 16U team — which could garner more interest from some of the nation's top programs.
Traudt averaged 16.7 points and 6.2 rebounds as a sophomore for the Islanders last season. He scored 32 points against Lincoln High and 33 against Creighton Prep.
He is a big three-point threat, and his athleticism and length make him a strong defensive asset on the perimeter.
Ryan Reeder is a coach in the Lincoln Supreme program. He recalls meeting Traudt about 18 months ago and saw his potential to play at the Division I level, "but his work ethic has taken him to another level."
Now Traudt is receiving a lot of attention. He said it's motivating him to work harder.
"It's been an amazing process," he said. "It's really cool to get the chance to talk with a bunch of different coaches from different schools and know I have an opportunity to play at the next level."
Traudt is one of two in-state players in the 2022 class with Husker offers. Millard North forward Jasen Green is the other.
