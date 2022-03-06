A boys state hoops: Players and teams to watch and two storylines we'll be watching

Will Bellevue West and Millard North meet for a state title for the third straight year, or can another team go all the way?

Tuesday’s first-round games

Millard North (23-2) vs. Elkhorn South (16-8), 1:30 p.m.

Gretna (18-6) vs. Omaha Central (19-7), 3:15 p.m.

Bellevue West (23-2) vs. Lincoln Pius X (18-7), 6 p.m.

Omaha Westside (24-2) vs. Creighton Prep (17-7), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Jasen Green, Millard North: The Creighton recruit not only averaged a double-double (17.5 points, 10.1 rebounds per game) over the course of the season, but he also led the state with a whopping 104 blocks. Green is a force on both ends of the court.

Jayden Dawson, Omaha Central: A Loyola-Chicago commit, Dawson is one of the best all-around guards in Class A. He averaged 17.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game as Central's primary ball-handler.

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: On a team loaded with scoring options, no Thunderbird has more state tournament experience than Dotzler. He's played varsity basketball since he was a freshman, and his 15.3 points and 4.5 assists per game this season were his best numbers yet.

Landon Pokorski, Gretna: The talented sophomore guard averaged 16.9 ppg for the Dragons this season and is a scoring threat from anywhere on the court. Leave him open from three-point range and he'll make you pay.

If you like defense ...

Gretna. Most of the Dragons' biggest wins of the season involved holding opponents to season-low scoring outputs, such as a 60-49 win over Bellevue West and a 51-45 victory over Omaha Westside.

If you like offense ...

Bellevue West always brings the scoring. The Thunderbirds are known for pushing the pace and scoring in transition, and with eight players averaging five or more points per game, the scoring can come from anywhere.

If you like height …

Pius X has it. 6-foot-8 forward Brady Christiansen is the Thunderbolts' workhorse down low in the paint, but 6-7 brothers Sam and Jack Hastreiter also use their size to their advantage against smaller guards. Add in 6-8 Treyson Anderson off the bench, and Pius X has more height than most of the Class A field.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Westside vs. Prep. The two rivals typically bring out the best in each other, but Westside's 82-43 blowout win in January went the other way. In the nightcap of Tuesday's first-round action, this should be a much closer matchup the second time around.

What we'll be watching for

Millard North-Bellevue West III: The last two Class A state championship games have been contested between Millard North and Bellevue West, and the familiar foes are the top two seeds again this year. Will they meet for a state title again this year, or can another team go all the way?

Going out with a bang: Senior-heavy teams from Omaha Westside and Lincoln Pius X are seeking to close their careers with stellar state tournament runs, while legendary Omaha Central coach Eric Behrens will coach his final game with the Eagles at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

