Bellevue West is the heavy favorite, but there are a bevy of teams lined up behind the Thunderbirds should they slip.

Wednesday's first-round games

At Pinnacle Bank Arena

Bellevue West (26-0) vs Lincoln North Star (17-8), 1:30 p.m.

Lincoln East (19-5) vs. Omaha Westside (18-7), 3:15 p.m.

Millard North (21-4) vs. Elkhorn South (17-6), 6 p.m.

Gretna (19-4) vs. Lincoln Southeast (16-9), 7:45 p.m.

Four players to watch

Josiah Dotzler, Bellevue West: The best player on the best team in the state. When Bellevue West has been challenged, and it hasn't happened often, the Thunderbirds turn to Dotzler to make a play or close a game out. The Creighton commit averages 16.2 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game, leading his team in all but rebounding.

Derek Rollins, Millard North: Perhaps the next major college prospect for the Mustangs, Rollins averages a team-high 14.9 points and eight rebounds per game as a 6-foot-4 sophomore. His 43 blocked shots lead Millard North, too.

Bangot Dak, Lincoln Southeast: A 6-foot-9 rim protector with the ability to guard on the perimeter, Dak could be the best defensive player in the Class A field. He blocks 2.3 shots per game, and alters several more than that for the Knights, while averaging 11.6 points and 9.8 rebounds per game.

Christian Melessa, Lincoln East: Melessa is critical to East's success. A 6-foot-3 forward, Melessa is often outsized in the paint. But his eight rebounds per game are fourth in the Class A field, and often come on the offensive end to keep Spartan possessions alive. He's nearly averaging a double-double, with 9.3 points per game.

If you like offense …

Bellevue West. No secret what the Thunderbirds want to do — run until you can't keep up. With Creighton commit Dotzler running the point, the T-Birds have failed to score 70 points just six times in 26 games.

If you like defense …

Gretna. These Dragons are more like pythons, squeezing the life out of opposing offenses. Just twice has an opponent scored 60-plus against Gretna (both Dragon wins), and the Dragons are 13-1 when allowing fewer than 50 points.

Most intriguing first-round matchup

Gretna vs. Lincoln Southeast. The teams played a thriller in December, with Gretna pulling out a 53-52 win despite being outscored 16-4 in the second quarter. Another defensive battle should be on tap in the nightcap at PBA.

What we'll be watching for

Love for Lincoln: For the first time since 2009, three Lincoln teams are in the Class A field. Only one, East, will wear the home whites as a higher seed, but Southeast and North Star are both playing familiar foes. That 2009 tournament saw two Capitol City squads reach the semifinals and Lincoln Southwest make the title game. It would be quite the party if that happened again.

For the birds: Bellevue West is bidding to be the first undefeated Class A champion since 2012 (Omaha Central), the second since 1989, and just the third since 1960. So yeah, there's some history on the line. The T-Birds are ranked 19th in the country by MaxPreps and have largely rolled through everyone this season. Can they do it for three more games?