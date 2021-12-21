A passion for coaching and 'a lot of really good kids' adds up to 700 wins for FCSH's Doug Goltz

DeWITT — Doug Goltz didn’t get a chance to hone his skills as an assistant coach. Instead, he was immediately thrown into the fire, his first gig being the boys head basketball coach at a small school in Falls City.
He took over a team that won three games the season before, so expectations were not high.
In his first game guiding Falls City Sacred Heart, Goltz’s Irish lost on the road to Bern, Kansas. They reached the district final that year, losing to Prague in Waverly, Goltz recalls.
“Right away our kids could see the excitement of having success, and the next year we won a state basketball tournament,” Goltz said. “Won four in a row and it just kind of kept going for there.”
It’s still going for Goltz and the Sacred Heart basketball program.
Using the teachings Goltz instills — move the ball, take smart shots, play strong man-to-man defense, play hard no matter the score — Class D-2 No. 1 Falls City Sacred Heart (6-0) defeated Tri County 53-36 on Tuesday for Goltz’s 700th career win.
Five wins earlier, Goltz became the all-time winningest boys basketball coach in state history, passing the great Duane Mendlik, who won 694 games.
After the game, Goltz received the game ball and the team took photos in front of a 700 wins banner. But like any great coach, he started talking afterward about what’s ahead, including a tough test against Lourdes Central Catholic in next week’s holiday tournament.
But Goltz was still able to reflect on 700.
“What it really means is I’ve coached a lot of really good kids,” he said. “I’m even coaching now the kids of parents that I’ve coached and it’s quite a deal to be at the same school this long.
“It’s really the kids and the way that they play for each other and I’m just proud to be their coach.”
Goltz has built quite a program at Sacred Heart, and it’s not just basketball. He’s been the head varsity football coach for 35 years, leading the Irish to a 335-38 record and eight state championships.
Just as remarkable is what he has accomplished when he shifts his focus to hoops after the state football playoffs. In addition to 700 hardwood wins, Goltz has led the Irish to 11 state championships — including the past two — and he’s 11-0 in state basketball finals.
Between football and basketball, Goltz has won 1,035 games.
“It’s pretty crazy,” senior guard Jake Froeschl said. “We’ve been through a lot with him, a lot of wins him. It’s pretty cool to see.”
Jakob Jordan, the Irish’s standout point guard, has seen a lot of these wins. Goltz is his uncle and they live across the street from each other. They got a chance to enjoy an early Christmas present before getting together on Christmas Day with the family.
What makes Goltz such a great coach?
“It’s everything,” said Jordan, who had 13 points Tuesday. “The countless hours of film that he puts in so he can help us understand the teams we play, just the way he coaches. He coaches you tough, which is good, but he also throws a learning aspect at you, not just in basketball, but in life. He’s always showing you how to do things and improve better, and it just transitions to the court and life.”
When the final buzzer sounded Tuesday, and Goltz shook hands with the opposing coach for the 883rd time in a varsity basketball game, Tri County announced the 700-win milestone, which goes to show the respect those around the state have for Goltz and his program.
“I have a ton of respect for Tri County, their administration, their program,” Goltz said. “They’re top-notch, and for them to do that tonight with us being the visiting team, I thought that was, really, really neat.”
Goltz, 58, shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to coaching football and basketball, he’s also the athletic director.
“He’s our principal, too, so he means a lot to us,” Froeschl said.
That means arriving home late from Tri County, still getting up at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday and getting to the school by 6 to take care of administrative duties.
What’s driving him to do that all these years?
“I just have a passion for it,” Goltz said. “Like the kids, I want to get to that next game because that game is kind of the carrot why you put in that work. I’m always telling our kids this game tonight, no matter who were playing, it’s the highlight because that’s what we play for is to get to play the games. I still have the energy.”
Seven-hundred and counting.
Photos: Irish coach Doug Goltz gets win No. 700 as Sacred Heart takes down Tri County
Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Tri County, 12.21
