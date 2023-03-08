Journal Star reporters share a few of their notes and observations after 12 games of boys state tournament action.

CLASS A

Noonan goes big: For a fleeting moment, late in the third quarter Wednesday, Elkhorn South had two-time defending champion Millard North on its heels.

Alec Noonan buoyed Elkhorn South all game, accounting for 37 points. He was a central figure in the Storm's push, which ultimately fell short, scoring his team's first 10 fourth-quarter points.

The most an individual has scored in a Class A tournament game is 50 points, a mark set by Omaha Benson's Andre Woolridge in 1992.

Dak shows off: The college team that gets Lincoln Southesat's Bangot Dak will be adding a unique talent to its roster. The 6-foot-8 senior is tall and lanky but is a smooth operator with the ball and can score at all levels. He's a smart passer when he attracts an extra defender, too.

On defense, he blocks shots — and changes countless others. The Knights rely on Dak in a big way, and for good reason. He can play.

CLASS C-1

Survival of the fittest: Ogallala went 26-0 and entered the state tournament as the No. 2 seed. Such is life in the state's most competitive class, which will require three complete performances to emerge as the champion Saturday.

Auburn sent an early jolt through the bracket by defeating top-ranked and top-seeded Wahoo 47-44 in the first round.

Ogallala coach Andy Gillen's surprise was subdued, in part because of Auburn's status as a perennial state finals team.

"I knew coming in that all the teams had a chance to win," Gillen said. "It's a little surprising Auburn got Wahoo, but Auburn lives here."

Sidney shooters: Playing in their first state tournament since 2016, the Raiders were outclassed by defending champion Ashland-Greenwood.

But they went down shooting. Sidney's duo of Jaeden Dillehay and Isak Doty let it fly from three-point range — and beyond — making the Raiders interesting to watch despite the lopsided score.

Dillehay and Doty both made two threes in the game.

Bluejay hooper: Most may know Pierce's Ben Brahmer for his prowess on the football field, but the Iowa State recruit balled out in the first round.

The 6-6 senior, who plays tight end on the football team, scored 18 points to go with eight rebounds. Five of his points came on a pair of contested fadeaways.

Omaha Concordia coach Ken Kulus was still happy with how his Mustangs defended Brahmer.

"I don't think (Brahmer) had any clean looks and he made some really tough shots," Kulus said.

CLASS D-1

Erickson gets his buckets: The way North Platte St. Patrick's Brecken Erickson has been going, opponents can only hope to make his life a little more difficult in the paint.

But the 6-4 forward got rolling early, scoring 18 points in the first half. He finished with 28.