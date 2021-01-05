24 hours after his best practice of the season, Ajantae Hogan erupts for 24 points to spark Lincoln Southeast past North Star

Ajantae Hogan played like he practiced Tuesday night.

The Lincoln Southeast 6-foot-5 senior standout had his best practice of the season Monday, according to coach Joey Werning. The result 24 hours later was a game-high 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in leading the Class A No. 8 Knights to a 59-29 boys basketball home victory over No. 10 Lincoln North Star.

After Hogan managed just three points in the Knights’ loss to Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game Saturday, he was determined to turn things around in practice Monday.

“He looked like a college player going against a bunch of JV guys yesterday at practice,” Werning said of Hogan. “We believe in him, we think he’s a top-five player in the state. For him, it’s a matter of how bad he wants it, how good he wants to be on the defensive end of the floor as well as rebounding.”

Hogan scored nine points in the opening period and senior teammate McGinness Schneider added eight of his 17 points during that span as Southeast (4-2) set the tone early by building a 20-4 advantage in the first eight minutes.