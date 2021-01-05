24 hours after his best practice of the season, Ajantae Hogan erupts for 24 points to spark Lincoln Southeast past North Star

Ajantae Hogan played like he practiced Tuesday night.
The Lincoln Southeast 6-foot-5 senior standout had his best practice of the season Monday, according to coach Joey Werning. The result 24 hours later was a game-high 24 points, 11 rebounds, four assists and two steals in leading the Class A No. 8 Knights to a 59-29 boys basketball home victory over No. 10 Lincoln North Star.
After Hogan managed just three points in the Knights’ loss to Lincoln Pius X in the Heartland Athletic Conference championship game Saturday, he was determined to turn things around in practice Monday.
“He looked like a college player going against a bunch of JV guys yesterday at practice,” Werning said of Hogan. “We believe in him, we think he’s a top-five player in the state. For him, it’s a matter of how bad he wants it, how good he wants to be on the defensive end of the floor as well as rebounding.”
Hogan scored nine points in the opening period and senior teammate McGinness Schneider added eight of his 17 points during that span as Southeast (4-2) set the tone early by building a 20-4 advantage in the first eight minutes.
The Southeast defense forced the Navigators (3-3) into hitting just two of their first 18 shots, eventually finishing 12-of-41 from the field overall (29%) and a meager 1-of-18 from beyond the three-point line.
“We were locked in defensively,” Hogan said. “We knew our matchups, coach gave us a game plan what to do defensively and we were able to get a bunch of stops.”
Besides hitting a pair of threes and some perimeter jumpers, Hogan also scored posting up inside and driving to the basket.
“I was going to the hoop more aggressively, trying to stay out of my head and not get down on myself,” said Hogan, who was 9-of-18 from the field. “I was able to knock down some shots early which really helped my confidence.”
A 10-4 run to start the third quarter got North Star as close as 32-21 midway through the third quarter on a driving layup by Kwat Abdelkarim. But Southeast outscored the visitors 27-8 the rest of the way to win going away.
Brennon Clemmons, a 6-8 sophomore, paced North Star with 10 points and seven rebounds. Abdelkarim (seven points) and fellow senior guard Josh Brown (six points) combined for 13 points after going off together for 53 in a nine-point loss to Pius X in the HAC semifinals.
