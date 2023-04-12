The best season for boys basketball in the city in years makes this one of the deepest all-city squads in recent memory.
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Antallah Sandlin’el, North Star, sr., 6-8, 17.4, 9.1
Carter Tempelmeyer, East, sr., 6-2, 15.3, 4.7
Bangot Dak, Southeast, sr., 6-9, 11.8, 9.8
Christian Winn, Northeast, sr., 6-5, 17.0, 5.7
Vince Garrett, Lincoln High, sr., 6-2, 15.0, 5.8
Second team
Chuck Love, Southwest, so., 6-6, 17.3, 3.6
Rylan Smith, Southwest, sr., 6-2, 12.2, 3.8
Brennon Clemmons, North Star, sr., 6-8, 11.9, 9.7
Treyson Anderson, Pius X, jr., 6-10, 14.6, 10.3
Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian, sr., 6-1, 19.1, 5.5
Third team
Christian Melessa, East, sr., 6-3, 9.3, 7.8
Carter Mick, East, jr., 6-2, 15.3, 3.9
Taye Moore, Southeast, jr., 6-0, 10.8, 2.4
Jonny Puelz, Lutheran, sr., 6-4, 15.9, 7.6
Maurice Reide, Parkview Christian, sr., 6-2, 19.6, 6.0
Honorary captain: Antallah Sandlin'el, North Star.