2021-22 All-City winter sports: Boys basketball

Four members of Pius X's state-tournament qualifying team lead the way in the all-city boys basketball team, including the captain.
First team
Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg
Sam Hastreiter, Pius X, sr., 6-7, 14.9, 5.4
Ben Hunzeker, Southwest, sr., 6-3, 13, 4.8
Brady Christiansen, Pius X, sr., 6-6, 10.6, 11.2
Carter Tempelmeyer, East, jr., 6-2, 17.9, 3
Christian Winn, Northeast, jr., 6-5, 11, 3.4
Second team
Jack Hastreiter, Pius X, sr., 6-7, 11.3, 3.4
Rylan Smith, Southwest, jr., 6-2, 11.8, 3.1
Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview, jr., 6-0, 15.5, 5
Zander Beard, Northeast, sr., 6-1, 10.6, 3
People are also reading…
Brennon Clemmons Jr., North Star, jr., 6-7, 10.2, 8
Third team
Jared Bohrer, Pius X, sr., 6-0, 11, 1.3
Antallah Sandlin'el, North Star, jr., 6-8, 11.6, 6.1
Easton Marshbanks, Christian, sr., 7-0, 13.5, 11.3
Jonny Puelz, Lutheran, jr., 6-4, 13.8, 4.5
Taye Moore, Southeast, so., 6-0, 13, 3.2
Honorary captain: Sam Hastreiter, Pius X.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7