2021-22 All-City winter sports: Boys basketball

Four members of Pius X's state-tournament qualifying team lead the way in the all-city boys basketball team, including the captain.

First team

Name, school, yr., ht., ppg, rpg

Sam Hastreiter, Pius X, sr., 6-7, 14.9, 5.4

Ben Hunzeker, Southwest, sr., 6-3, 13, 4.8

Brady Christiansen, Pius X, sr., 6-6,  10.6, 11.2

Carter Tempelmeyer, East, jr., 6-2, 17.9, 3

Christian Winn, Northeast, jr., 6-5, 11, 3.4

Second team

Jack Hastreiter, Pius X, sr., 6-7, 11.3, 3.4

Rylan Smith, Southwest, jr., 6-2, 11.8, 3.1

Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview, jr., 6-0, 15.5, 5

Zander Beard, Northeast, sr., 6-1, 10.6, 3

Brennon Clemmons Jr., North Star, jr., 6-7, 10.2, 8

Third team

Jared Bohrer, Pius X, sr., 6-0, 11, 1.3

Antallah Sandlin'el, North Star, jr., 6-8, 11.6, 6.1

Easton Marshbanks, Christian, sr., 7-0, 13.5, 11.3

Jonny Puelz, Lutheran, jr., 6-4, 13.8, 4.5

Taye Moore, Southeast, so., 6-0, 13, 3.2

Honorary captain: Sam Hastreiter, Pius X.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

