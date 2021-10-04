Bellevue West's William Kyle III commits to South Dakota State basketball

Despite playing with high-level Division I recruits such as Chucky Hepburn (Wisconsin) and Frankie Fidler (Omaha) last season, Bellevue West's William Kyle III still had one of the most impressive breakout seasons on his team.

As a junior, Kyle averaged 9.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game as the 6-foot-8 forward flashed the skills that grabbed the attention of Division I coaches this summer.

Purdue Fort Wayne, Longwood, South Dakota State and Omaha all came calling with scholarship offers over the last three months, and Kyle announced Monday that he intends to play his collegiate basketball for South Dakota State.

Several Nebraska high school products have found success with the Jackrabbits, foremost among them being Mike Daum. After attending Kimball High School, Daum won two conference player of the year awards with South Dakota State before moving on to play professional basketball overseas.

Nebraskans currently on the Jackrabbit roster include Winnebago's David Wingett, Aurora's Baylor Scheierman and former Lincoln Pius X star Charlie Easley.

Kyle is the state's fifth Division I basketball commit from the 2022 class, joining Isaac Traudt (Virginia), Jasen Green (Creighton), Jayden Dawson (Loyola-Chicago) and Luke Jungers (Omaha).

