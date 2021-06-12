 Skip to main content
2021 boys coach of the year: Other notable coaching performances in 2020-21
Parkview Christian vs. Falls City Sacred Heart, 3.13

Falls City Sacred Heart coach Doug Goltz instructs his players in the fourth quarter against Parkview Christian on during the Class D-2 state final March 13 at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Elkhorn football coach Mark Wortman is the 2021 Journal Star boys coach of the year. Here's a look at some other notable coaching performances from the past school year:

Jim Weeks, Auburn (basketball): The 1998 Journal Star coach of the year guided the Bulldogs to their third straight Class C-1 boys state basketball title, increasing his personal total to six after winning three Class B crowns at Beatrice. Auburn brings a 62-game winning streak into next season.

Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart (basketball and football): A late-season run pushed the Irish to their 11th boys state basketball title and second straight D-2 crown. The 1990 Journal Star coach of the year is now 19-0 in state finals between football and basketball. Goltz’s football team reached the semifinals of the D-2 playoffs last fall.

Joe Maas, Omaha South (soccer): The Packers won their second straight Class A boys state soccer crown, giving them four under Maas’ guidance since 2013.

