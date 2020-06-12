Young, inexperienced Anderson Ford team will have a veteran group to turn to and follow

Legion baseball is coming. Here's what a season might look like There might be more hand sanitizer and disinfectants in the ballpark than spectators, but there will be baseball in the Capital City.

That's where players like Bishop come in. He's one of the team's top players last summer, leading Anderson Ford in doubles and batting near the top of the lineup. He also provides a steady hand behind the plate.

Helping carry the veteran presence are seniors Kaden Gubbels and Bradyn Hasenpflug. Another boost will come from Aiden Bishop, Tyler's brother who graduated last year, but is a "Legion baby," because his 19th birthday falls after Jan. 1.

For Hasenpflug, it's a chance to play one more time before joining the Air Force. Gubbels, another pitcher, is seeking to get some reps and innings in before playing at Northeast Community College.

For the Bishop brothers, it's another chance for them to play together. Aiden just completed his first year at Morningside, and his collegiate season was abruptly stopped by COVID-19.

"When we were younger we actually played on the same team and then once we got a little older we were with different teams," said Tyler, who will catch, play middle infield and pitch this summer. "We would always be competing on who could hit the most home runs in a season."

Tyler Bishop said he looks forward to helping lead a team that will feature several new starters and players who have yet to see live pitching at the varsity level.