Without chance to show growth on baseball diamond, Southeast's 11 seniors look for silver linings
Without chance to show growth on baseball diamond, Southeast's 11 seniors look for silver linings

Lincoln Southeast players welcome outfielder Jackson Doty (2) back to the dugout after he crossed home plate during a 2019 contest against Lincoln North Star at Den Hartog Field.

 Journal Star file photo

The first week of May was supposed to be an exciting time for the Lincoln Southeast baseball program.

If not for the spread of COVID-19 and subsequent cancellation of the spring season, this week would mean district baseball, where a trip to the state tournament hangs in the balance. A trip to state was always the goal for the Knights heading into this spring.

Led by a large group of seniors, many of whom will be moving on to college next season, a successful bounce-back season seemed likely after Southeast missed the state tournament for the first time in five years.

“We had 11 seniors, and all of us had some varsity experience, all of us were experienced and we all had really high hopes for that,” senior Zach Saale said. “We had a lot of talent within that senior class, and it was really going to show this year.”

Southeast coach Montana Jones said this season’s team was full of hard workers, and he was looking forward to seeing that work pay off. It’s no surprise that the Knights were willing to put in the time this year, given that many of their 11 seniors have played with each other throughout high school, and some even go all the way back to elementary school days.

“It’s sad to think that I’ve been playing with these guys for so long, some since elementary school, and I’ve just been looking forward to that last year, my senior year,” Jackson Doty said.

Perhaps more than any form of athletic achievement, or success that the season might have brought, the simple loss of time spent with close friends is what hurts Saale and Doty most.

While both will be playing baseball in college — Saale at Buena Vista University (Iowa) and Doty at Washburn University (Kansas) — that’s not the case for all of Southeast’s seniors, meaning the canceled season also ended careers.

“A lot of us are going off and doing different things, so it’s sad not to get those final moments because you didn’t think it was going to be your last time playing together,” Saale said.

Lincoln Southeast

Lincoln Southeast's baseball roster was set to feature 11 seniors this spring.

The emotion of such a revelation is what made the canceled season hard to stomach for the Knights. Jones said the team was initially very disappointed over the decision, but as time has gone on, it’s become clear that some things are bigger than baseball.

“They see how this has affected so many people around Nebraska and the country,” Jones said. “… I think they fully understand it and have come to understand it was the right choice as their health and their family’s health is most important.”

Nonetheless, the loss of a senior season isn’t getting any easier for Saale and Doty. They both look back on their time at Southeast with fond memories, including the time spent joking around on the practice field, bus rides to games and simply spending time with each other.

As his high school career comes to a close, Doty said he now realized what his coaches have been telling him all along is true: that you shouldn’t take any moment for granted, because you don’t know when it will be over.

“Hopefully some of those other guys can cherish these memories, too,” Doty said.

 

