Without chance to show growth on baseball diamond, Southeast's 11 seniors look for silver linings

“It’s sad to think that I’ve been playing with these guys for so long, some since elementary school, and I’ve just been looking forward to that last year, my senior year,” Jackson Doty said.

Perhaps more than any form of athletic achievement, or success that the season might have brought, the simple loss of time spent with close friends is what hurts Saale and Doty most.

While both will be playing baseball in college — Saale at Buena Vista University (Iowa) and Doty at Washburn University (Kansas) — that’s not the case for all of Southeast’s seniors, meaning the canceled season also ended careers.

“A lot of us are going off and doing different things, so it’s sad not to get those final moments because you didn’t think it was going to be your last time playing together,” Saale said.

The emotion of such a revelation is what made the canceled season hard to stomach for the Knights. Jones said the team was initially very disappointed over the decision, but as time has gone on, it’s become clear that some things are bigger than baseball.