With the bat and arm, Ryan Clementi lifts Carpet Land past JC Brager in Legion tournament

Ryan Clementi got it done on both ends to lead Carpet Land to another win in the in the American Legion A-5 baseball tournament.

Clementi pitched 6 2/3 strong innings and belted a key three-run double to lead Carpet Land past JC Brager 5-2 Sunday at Den Hartog Field.

Carpet Land improves to 3-0 in the double-elimination tournament while JC Brager drops to 2-1.

Clementi traded scoreless innings with JC Brager pitchers Hunter Drago and Loren Pasco until the sixth inning, when Brayan Van Meter broke the ice with a single to give Carpet Land a 1-0.

Then, Clementi smacked a ball off the wall for a three-run double.

Clementi allowed just four hits and two unearned runs for Carpet Land, which is comprised of Lincoln East players.

Tournament action continues Monday when JC Brager and Judds Brothers square off in an elimination game at 4 p.m. Carpet Land and Anderson Ford follow at 7 p.m.

In other tournament action Sunday, Anderson Ford defeated Pinnacle Bank 6-0 behind Caden Steiger's three-hit day, and Judds Brothers outlasted Union Bank 10-7.

