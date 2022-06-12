With new faces leading the way, Carpet Land carries over spring success to win Mike Peterson/Coach K tournament final over Judds Brothers

Compared to the senior-heavy group that won the most games in school history this spring, it’s a new-look roster for the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) legion baseball team this summer.

However, one thing seems to have carried over from the spring to the summer – a winning mentality.

Carpet Land took an early lead but had to hold off a Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) rally before blowing the game open for a 10-2 win on Sunday at Den Hartog Field. With the win, Carpet Land secured the 2022 Mike Peterson/Coach K legion baseball tournament crown.

Carpet Land (8-3) plated three runs in the top of the second inning with a Tanner Peterson 2-RBI single to short right field which Harrison Biester followed with an RBI single of his own. Garrett Springer turned in a 3-for-5 performance that included a pair of doubles, and his third-inning RBI hit helped give Carpet Land a 4-1 lead that held for nearly four innings.

Springer was named the tournament MVP, a fitting honor for a player that has stepped into a bigger role this summer.

“A lot of the seniors that stayed around believe in us, so me and the juniors are stepping into leadership roles since we lost a lot of our main guys,” Springer said. “We’re all learning on the fly, but I think we’re doing a pretty good job so far.”

Along with Springer, other varsity contributors from Lincoln East’s third-place finish at the state baseball tournament on the Carpet Land team include Jaelyn Welch, Aidan Johnson, Harrison Biester, Chase Nelson, Carter Mick, Eli Erikson and Trevor Storer.

With a whole new group of teammates around them, many of those players have tried new positions or taken on new roles in the lineup.

“At the beginning of the season we were kind of struggling, but we put in the work and put it together as a team,” Springer said. “The pitchers on the mound have been insane, people are playing positions they haven’t played before and it’s all been great.”

Judds Brothers’ (9-4) evening might have gone differently if it had converted a pair of bases-loaded chances into more than one run on each occasion. Cody Bruss missed a grand slam by less than five feet in the bottom of the second inning, but his RBI sacrifice fly did score a run. Bruss provided Judds Brothers’ only other run of the night in the sixth inning on a fielder’s choice, but the bases-loaded chance again only ended with one run.

Judds Brothers’ stellar run to the championship game included a pair of walk-off wins over Omaha Skutt and Beatrice during group play on Friday, but its late-game magic ran out against Carpet Land.

Judds Brothers might have had a chance at another dramatic finish down 4-2, but the wheels fell off the bus in the seventh inning defensively. Eight consecutive Carpet Land batters reached base with two outs, a streak that included four Judds Brothers errors.

Carpet Land’s growth as a young team showed in its pitching performances in the win. Sophomore Maguire Stanton picked up the win after throwing five innings on the mound, while freshman Tanner Peterson earned the save by throwing two scoreless innings in relief.

In the spring, both pitchers were part of Lincoln East’s JV team. Now, they’ve just led a senior legion team to a tournament crown.

“It’s a really good group; Garrett is a good example because he shows me what to do and so do all the other seniors because they teach me a lot,” Peterson said. “I’m just glad my team put me in a good situation.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.