With a seasoned pitcher in Cody Bruss, Judds Brothers has a 'different animal on the mound'

The eye black, the shades, the 6-foot-3 frame — Cody Bruss looks like a baseball player.
He’s a pretty good one, too, especially on the mound where he can spin four or five different pitches.
The Lincoln Northeast senior-to-be also ran cross country, but then he had to hang up the running shoes. All that running would drop Bruss from around 195 pounds to 175, and then he’d have to load up on carbs in time for baseball.
“Get in the weight room, but it was never enough,” he says.
Bruss has carried his weight — figuratively and literally — for Judds Brothers during the American Legion summer season.
He swings a good bat at the plate and when he’s not pitching, he’s patrolling center field. But the tall lefty makes his biggest impact smack in the middle of the infield.
“He’s the type of kid, he is a different animal on the mound,” Judds Brothers and Northeast coach Kyle Parker said. “He just wants the ball, he expects himself to do well, and he has confidence in everything he does.”
Said Bruss, “I just like to keep that attitude of I’m going to dominate and nothing’s going to get in my way.”
With Bruss, Judds Brothers has a player that can set the tone, and that’s exactly what the all-city honoree did in the first game of the summer.
Bruss pitched Judds Brothers to a 3-2 victory against Anderson Ford in the opener, and later struck out nine and allowed only two hits to Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest), which was coming off a high school state tournament appearance.
The 9-1 victory helped the Northeast crew shake off a rough spring in which they finished 4-27.
“We’re 6-5 (now), which isn’t amazing but that’s still two more wins than we had in 31 in the spring,” Parker said. “They really have bought into the fact to compete in the box and compete on defense.
“In the spring we let one bad thing turn into two or three. Right now this summer, we’re keeping one mistake at one mistake and not turning it into four or five.”
The defense is cleaner, and the pitching is a bit deeper.
Bruss was 2-3 with a 2.52 earned-run average in the spring. This summer, he’s batting around .400 and is 2-0 with an ERA under 1.00.
He’s picked up where he left off in the spring, Parker said.
“In the offseason I worked a lot on building my mass up and just staying in the cages every day and working on footwork,” said Bruss, who can throw a fastball, curveball, change-up and slider. He’s also working on a splitter.
A change in mechanics also has led to improvement for Bruss, who delivers from a three-quarter slot.
“We did a bullpen with him and we talked about getting the ball out of his glove a little bit earlier, and since then he’s been filling up the zone really well,” Parker said.
This year’s Judds Brothers team only has two seniors on it, so a lot of the players on the squad are building up for next spring, including Bruss.
“We rely on how our summer went to carry into the offseason and how our attitudes are in the offseason, how much better we want to be to get prepared for that next spring,” he said.
The goal, Bruss said, is to get to the Legion state tournament. The Northeast program will have a chance to ramp up for a state run this week when the Pete and Coach K Tournament takes place. The first game was Wednesday between Pinnacle Bank and Sampson Construction, and the tourney will really pick up Friday and Saturday at Sherman Field, Den Hartog and the Densmore complex.
The semifinals and championship game will follow Sunday at Hartog.
Meet the first-team Super-Staters from a baseball season that marked a return to spring sports
𝘾𝘼𝙋𝙏𝘼𝙄𝙉 /// 𝘿𝙍𝙀𝙒 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙊, 𝙋, 𝙀𝙇𝙆𝙃𝙊𝙍𝙉
Year: Senior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Wherever Christo took the mound this season, major league scouts followed, and it’s easy to see why. Christo’s 95-mph fastball helped him lead the state with 92 strikeouts while allowing just three earned runs in 48 innings pitched. Christo was just as good at the plate, with five home runs and 39 RBIs.
𝘾𝘼𝘿𝙀 𝘽𝘼𝙍𝙏𝙊𝙉, 𝙋, 𝙊𝙢𝙖𝙝𝙖 𝙎𝙠𝙪𝙩𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Emporia State
The buzz: Opposing hitters had very little chance against Barton this season. The Omaha Skutt senior posted a 9-0 record while allowing just two earned runs for a state-best 0.30 earned-run average. When he wasn't pitching, Barton started at shortstop and hit .319.
𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑬 𝑴𝑶𝑸𝑼𝑰𝑵, 𝑷, 𝑴𝒊𝒍𝒍𝒂𝒓𝒅 𝑺𝒐𝒖𝒕𝒉
Year: Junior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Millard South wouldn’t have won a Class A state title if not for the success of its pitching ace. Moquin's 9-1 record included two pivotal wins at the state tournament, and he struck out a total of 48 batters in 55 innings pitched.
𝙅𝘼𝙓𝙊𝙉 𝙅𝙀𝙇𝙆𝙄𝙉, 𝙋, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: South Mountain (Arizona) CC
The buzz: Eleven of Jelkin’s 12 pitching appearances this season ended with opponents scoring one run or fewer. A lively fastball and dominant mix of breaking pitches helped him finish the season 5-0 with 80 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.20.
𝙅𝘼𝙓𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝘾𝘼𝙃𝙊𝙔, 𝙋, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Cahoy’s success with breaking pitches made him one of the best strikeout artists in the state this season. He posted a 5-1 record and a 1.42 earned-run average, but most impressive was Cahoy’s 73 strikeouts over 44 innings, a rate of 1.66 strikeouts per frame.
𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆 𝘽𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿, 𝘾, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Allen County (Kansas) CC
The buzz: Bland played many different positions for Bellevue West this season, and his versatility helped the senior slot right in at catcher. He was one of the Thunderbirds’ most consistent hitters as he finished the season hitting .389 with 31 RBIs.
𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝙆𝙊𝙕𝙀𝘼𝙇, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Sophomore | College: Undecided
The buzz: Despite playing his first varsity season as a sophomore, Kozeal quickly established himself as one of the state’s best players. The Millard South shortstop led his team in batting average (.376), slugging percentage (.592) and home runs (five), while impressively striking out just five times in 149 plate appearances.
𝙉𝙊𝙇𝘼𝙉 𝙎𝘼𝙄𝙇𝙊𝙍𝙎, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙍𝙖𝙡𝙨𝙩𝙤𝙣
Year: Senior | College: Creighton
The buzz: One of the best power hitters in the entire state, Sailors recorded a hit in 30 of his 31 games this season. The Creighton commit’s seven home runs were second-best in the state, while his .476 batting average and 39 RBIs were also good for top-10 marks.
𝙅𝘼𝘾𝙆𝙎𝙊𝙉 𝙏𝙍𝙊𝙐𝙏, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙋𝙖𝙥𝙞𝙤 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Senior | College: Northeastern (Kansas) Junior College
The buzz: Trout may be a three-sport athlete, but this baseball season was his best yet as he helped lead Papillion-La Vista South to the state tournament. His .472 batting average was among the top 10 in the state, and he also led the Titans with 29 RBIs and 11 extra-base hits.
𝙆𝙀𝙀𝙂𝘼𝙉 𝘽𝙍𝙄𝙉𝙆, 𝙄𝙁, 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙣 𝙀𝙖𝙨𝙩
Senior: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Brink spent most of the season hitting .500 or better, which is a tremendous accomplishment against Class A’s high-quality pitching. Brink still finished with the best average of any Class A player at .481, and his team-best five home runs and 38 RBIs helped Lincoln East make a run at the state tournament.
𝙃𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝙇𝙀𝙒𝙄𝙎, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙋𝙡𝙖𝙩𝙩𝙚 𝙑𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙮
Year: Junior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: After a stellar freshman season, the Nebraska baseball commit blossomed into one of the state’s best hitters as a junior. Lewis’ .507 batting average was second-best in the state, while his six home runs and 30 RBIs single-handedly won games for Platte Valley.
𝘾𝘼𝙈 𝙈𝘼𝘿𝙎𝙀𝙉, 𝙊𝙁, 𝘽𝙚𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙫𝙪𝙚 𝙒𝙚𝙨𝙩
Year: Senior | College: Wayne State
The buzz: The engine behind much of Bellevue West’s success this season, Madsen relished his role as the Thunderbirds’ leadoff batter. Madsen hit .382 with four home runs and 21 RBIs, while making a big impact with his lockdown defense in center field as well.
𝙈𝘼𝙓 𝘽𝙐𝙀𝙏𝙏𝙀𝙉𝘽𝘼𝘾𝙆, 𝙊𝙁, 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙨𝙩
Year: Sophomore | College: Nebraska
The buzz: There were no growing pains for Buettenback in his first varsity season as the sophomore quickly became Southeast’s best hitter. The NU baseball recruit hit .452 in a leadoff role, while fast hands at the plate, speed and defensive positioning are among his strengths.
𝙆𝘼𝙇𝙀 𝙅𝙀𝙉𝙎𝙀𝙉, 𝙐, 𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙧𝙖𝙡 𝘾𝙞𝙩𝙮/𝙁𝙪𝙡𝙡𝙚𝙧𝙩𝙤𝙣/𝘾𝙚𝙣𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙖
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: The reason behind Central City/Fullerton/Centura’s first-ever state tournament appearance as a co-op is simple — it had the best hitter statistically. Jensen not only impressed on the mound with an 11-0 record and 0.78 ERA, but he also led the state in batting average (.552), home runs (eight) and on-base percentage (.617).
𝘽𝙍𝘼𝙔𝘿𝙀𝙉 𝙎𝙈𝙄𝙏𝙃, 𝙐, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: As one of Millard South’s most versatile players, Smith only committed one error all season while splitting time between catcher and the outfield. The junior led Millard South in RBIs with 41, and his .333 batting average showed his value as the team’s leadoff hitter.
𝙈𝘼𝙏𝙏𝙃𝙀𝙒 𝙂𝙐𝙏𝙃𝙈𝙄𝙇𝙇𝙀𝙍, 𝙐, 𝙈𝙞𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙧𝙙 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Senior | College: Nebraska
The buzz: Guthmiller played a big role on Millard South’s title-winning team as an experienced bat in the middle of the order. The future Husker hit .345 with 28 RBIs while leading the team in walks (23) and stolen bases (17).
𝙀𝙇𝙄 𝙎𝙈𝘼𝙇𝙇, 𝙐, 𝙀𝙡𝙠𝙝𝙤𝙧𝙣 𝙎𝙤𝙪𝙩𝙝
Year: Sophomore | College: Kentucky
The buzz: Small began the season as a catcher, but a move to shortstop helped the sophomore develop even quicker. His .455 batting average, six home runs and 46 RBIs this season made him one of the state’s toughest power hitters to get out.
𝙇𝘼𝙉𝘿𝙊𝙉 𝙈𝙀𝙔𝙀𝙍, 𝙐, 𝙉𝙤𝙧𝙧𝙞𝙨
Year: Junior | College: Undecided
The buzz: Meyer anchored Norris’ Class B state tournament run as both a pitching ace and one of the team’s best infielders. Meyer went 7-0 with a 1.78 ERA during the regular season while hitting .348 with 31 RBIs and a team-best six home runs.
