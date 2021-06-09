With a seasoned pitcher in Cody Bruss, Judds Brothers has a 'different animal on the mound'

The eye black, the shades, the 6-foot-3 frame — Cody Bruss looks like a baseball player.

He’s a pretty good one, too, especially on the mound where he can spin four or five different pitches.

The Lincoln Northeast senior-to-be also ran cross country, but then he had to hang up the running shoes. All that running would drop Bruss from around 195 pounds to 175, and then he’d have to load up on carbs in time for baseball.

“Get in the weight room, but it was never enough,” he says.

Bruss has carried his weight — figuratively and literally — for Judds Brothers during the American Legion summer season.

He swings a good bat at the plate and when he’s not pitching, he’s patrolling center field. But the tall lefty makes his biggest impact smack in the middle of the infield.

“He’s the type of kid, he is a different animal on the mound,” Judds Brothers and Northeast coach Kyle Parker said. “He just wants the ball, he expects himself to do well, and he has confidence in everything he does.”

Said Bruss, “I just like to keep that attitude of I’m going to dominate and nothing’s going to get in my way.”