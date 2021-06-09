 Skip to main content
With a seasoned pitcher in Cody Bruss, Judds Brothers has a 'different animal on the mound'
AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

With a seasoned pitcher in Cody Bruss, Judds Brothers has a 'different animal on the mound'

Lincoln Northeast vs. Waverly, 3.18

Lincoln Northeast pitcher Cody Bruss delivers to the plate in the fifth inning against Waverly on March 18 at Den Hartog Field.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

The eye black, the shades, the 6-foot-3 frame — Cody Bruss looks like a baseball player.

He’s a pretty good one, too, especially on the mound where he can spin four or five different pitches.

The Lincoln Northeast senior-to-be also ran cross country, but then he had to hang up the running shoes. All that running would drop Bruss from around 195 pounds to 175, and then he’d have to load up on carbs in time for baseball.

“Get in the weight room, but it was never enough,” he says.

Bruss has carried his weight — figuratively and literally — for Judds Brothers during the American Legion summer season.

He swings a good bat at the plate and when he’s not pitching, he’s patrolling center field. But the tall lefty makes his biggest impact smack in the middle of the infield.

“He’s the type of kid, he is a different animal on the mound,” Judds Brothers and Northeast coach Kyle Parker said. “He just wants the ball, he expects himself to do well, and he has confidence in everything he does.”

Said Bruss, “I just like to keep that attitude of I’m going to dominate and nothing’s going to get in my way.”

With Bruss, Judds Brothers has a player that can set the tone, and that’s exactly what the all-city honoree did in the first game of the summer.

Bruss pitched Judds Brothers to a 3-2 victory against Anderson Ford in the opener, and later struck out nine and allowed only two hits to Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest), which was coming off a high school state tournament appearance.

The 9-1 victory helped the Northeast crew shake off a rough spring in which they finished 4-27.

“We’re 6-5 (now), which isn’t amazing but that’s still two more wins than we had in 31 in the spring,” Parker said. “They really have bought into the fact to compete in the box and compete on defense.

“In the spring we let one bad thing turn into two or three. Right now this summer, we’re keeping one mistake at one mistake and not turning it into four or five.”

The defense is cleaner, and the pitching is a bit deeper.

Bruss was 2-3 with a 2.52 earned-run average in the spring. This summer, he’s batting around .400 and is 2-0 with an ERA under 1.00.

He’s picked up where he left off in the spring, Parker said.

“In the offseason I worked a lot on building my mass up and just staying in the cages every day and working on footwork,” said Bruss, who can throw a fastball, curveball, change-up and slider. He’s also working on a splitter.

A change in mechanics also has led to improvement for Bruss, who delivers from a three-quarter slot.

“We did a bullpen with him and we talked about getting the ball out of his glove a little bit earlier, and since then he’s been filling up the zone really well,” Parker said.

This year’s Judds Brothers team only has two seniors on it, so a lot of the players on the squad are building up for next spring, including Bruss.

“We rely on how our summer went to carry into the offseason and how our attitudes are in the offseason, how much better we want to be to get prepared for that next spring,” he said.

The goal, Bruss said, is to get to the Legion state tournament. The Northeast program will have a chance to ramp up for a state run this week when the Pete and Coach K Tournament takes place. The first game was Wednesday between Pinnacle Bank and Sampson Construction, and the tourney will really pick up Friday and Saturday at Sherman Field, Den Hartog and the Densmore complex.

The semifinals and championship game will follow Sunday at Hartog.

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

