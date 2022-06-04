‘We set the standard': Lincoln’s brightest stars made a name for themselves on the baseball diamond in 2022

At the team level, high school baseball has been an Omaha-dominated sport for years.

No Lincoln team has won a Class A state title since Lincoln Southeast in 1977, while Lincoln Northeast’s runner-up finish in 2012 is the furthest any Lincoln team has progressed at the state tournament in the last 20 years.

That being said, there’s a new wave of athletic talent coming through Lincoln.

Four Lincoln players are members of this year’s Super-State first team: Lincoln East’s Keegan Brink and Jalen Worthley; Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback and Will Jesske. Cam Teinert (North Star), Cooper Erikson (East) and Connor Wilken (Northeast) are also second-team Super-State selections from the city.

For Lincoln East, Brink ends his career as a two-time Super-State selection, while Worthley is making his first appearance on this year’s team. Worthley’s 0.84 ERA was the best of all Class A starting pitchers, and his dominant mix of well-placed fastballs and deadly off-speed pitches helped him rack up 67 strikeouts in 41-plus innings of work.

“I think every year I’ve gotten a lot better,” Worthley said. “I made a jump from last year to this year where I gained a lot of velocity, threw more strikes and worked on my off-speed.”

Lincoln’s rising fortunes in high school baseball are directly tied to the Spartans’ recent success, with Worthley being part of a senior class that won 50 games in their last two seasons. Lincoln East made state tournament appearances in both 2021 and 2022, marking the first back-to-back trips to state in school history.

Incredibly, Worthley didn’t lose a single game he threw over that stretch. He ends his career with a record of 14-0, but this is hardly the end of the road for Worthley. He’s off to a wood bat league in Utah this summer before starting his college baseball career with San Jose State next spring.

Even with the loss of three Division I commits in Worthley, Brink (Omaha) and Erikson (Wofford), Lincoln East still has plenty of talent left to work with. That includes Worthley’s younger brother, Jeter, who is committed to Michigan. For those returning Spartans, making another deep run at the state tournament doesn’t seem like too lofty of a goal.

“We set the standard for the next few teams that come in; now it’s the expectation for teams to make state so it feels good to accomplish that,” Worthley said.

At the same time, Lincoln’s most historically successful baseball program continues to churn out talent. Lincoln Southeast has five state titles to its name, and the Knights’ 34th state tournament appearance this May leaves them only trailing Creighton Prep, Millard South and Omaha Westside for the most in state history.

A senior-heavy roster full of multi-sport athletes was the winning formula for Southeast in 2022.

“A lot of our guys that played baseball are actually football players too, so we played two seasons together and our team chemistry was better than it had been in a long time,” Buettenback said. “Our guys cared more about winning more than personal stats.”

Only a junior, Buettenback is already a two-time Super-State selection as one of the most impressive players to come out of Lincoln in recent memory.

Southeast coach Montana Jones likens Buettenback’s approach at the plate to that of former Knight and Kansas City Royal Alex Gordon, and it’s not hard to see why. Buettenback has all the tools of an elite baseball player, notably the ability to hit for average and power along with speed, throwing and fielding.

Buettenback hit .442 with an on-base percentage of .556 while also becoming Southeast’s top pitcher with a record of 5-0 this season.

“Last year I was not a great pitcher at all, but I worked in the offseason knowing that was something I needed to improve in,” Buettenback said.

Buettenback is committed to Nebraska, but he won’t be part of a travel team this summer like in years past. Instead, he’ll be playing for Southeast’s legion baseball team, JC Brager, along with many of his spring teammates.

That includes Jesske, who made a huge leap from an all-city player as a sophomore to an all-state selection as a junior. Jesske’s .495 batting average, slugging percentage of .743 and 40-plus RBIs showed his power bat, but unlike most power hitters Jesske only struck out five times all season.

With improvements at the plate in addition to his defense at third base, Jesske credits his development to offseason work at The Yard Nebraska’s training facility.

“We had a lot of winter sessions in the offseason that really helped me,” Jesske said. “Our motto was to put the ball in play; I got a lot of outside fastballs and that was something I had worked on being prepared for.”

Millard South junior Cam Kozeal captains the Super-State team, and there’s no denying that Omaha-area programs continue to be the power programs in Class A baseball. However, this wave of baseball talent in Lincoln isn’t ending anytime soon; the likes of Worthley, Brink, Buettenback and Jesske might just be the beginning.

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

